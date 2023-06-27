STILLWATER — Eric Dailey Jr. was the last commit to sign in Oklahoma State’s latest recruiting class.

But he was one of the first to show up on campus this summer.

Dailey — a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — arrived in Stillwater early in May, acclimating to his new program and building a rapport with strength coach Mark Mitchell.

Most of his time was spent in the gym. After graduating in 2022, Dailey remained for a postgraduate year, allowing for the move to be completed.

“The only thing I didn’t get used to was not having the beach 15 minutes from my house,” Dailey said. “Stillwater, it’s a good place to be when you’re trying to focus. There are not many distractions there.”

The early arrival for Dailey was intentional. He knew most of his June would be spent competing in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary with Team USA. Joined by coach Mike Boynton, who is working as an assistant coach on the staff, the pair are currently competing for a gold medal.

But more importantly the international tournament provides a glimmer into what Boynton and the Cowboys can expect from Dailey next season.

The early returns? Dailey could be the versatility OSU needs on offense.

“We’ve talked about having versatile guys before, but not necessarily what's his true skill set,” Boynton said. “He’s athletic enough that he can come off the perimeter and go by guys. He’s got a really efficient jump shot. He can shoot 3s so he can go off the ball and help the spacing on the floor. You can play him as a pick-and-roll ball handler because he’s a willing passer and he’s got good size to see over defense.”

After failing to reach the NCAA Tournament last season, Boynton stressed the importance of finding offensive versatility, either in the transfer portal or through recruiting, for next season.

Dailey confirmed he’s currently 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, making him one of the tallest and heaviest options on OSU’s roster this upcoming season.

Still, aspects of his game are a work in progress.

“The thing I challenged him with, and I’m not afraid to say this publicly is, we’ve got to get him better in the mid-to-low post,” Boynton said. “He’s big and strong and he’s going to be guarded against smaller guys. One of the ways you become a really efficient scorer is, you get yourself to the free-throw line.”

How Boynton got Dailey to Stillwater

During Boynton’s playing career at South Carolina, Dailey’s mother, Shell, was an assistant coach on the women’s team, leading to the two building a relationship years before Dailey was born.

“I knew him before he knew him,” Boynton said.

Boynton and Dailey developed their own relationship through USA Basketball, with both being mainstays within the organization the past several years.

In the end, it was that relationship that landed the ESPN Top 100 player for OSU.

“I think the coach is important,” Dailey said. “It didn’t matter what school, or where you’re at, I’ve always been taught, if you’re good, they’re going to find you. I had offers from other schools as well, but I just felt like Coach Boynton could take my game to the next level and pour into me.”

Dailey selected the Cowboys over offers from Alabama, Texas, Kansas, TCU, Kentucky, Memphis and others.

“I see how he did with other guys before me, and I feel like he has what I need,” Dailey said. “The school has what I need. It’s just a good opportunity for me to advance myself as a player and person.”

Boynton doesn’t have an answer for how OSU will use the final scholarship spot. He could bring in another transfer — West Virginia’s Tre Mitchell was tied to the Cowboys before committing to Kentucky on Monday — or burn it this season to complete the sanctions leveled on the program in 2021.

Regardless, Dailey could be the offensive boost Boynton has been seeking.