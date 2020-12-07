 Skip to main content
Amen Ogbongbemiga named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Amen Ogbongbemiga named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Amen Ogbongbemiga

OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the week on Monday.

Ogbongbemiga was also named the Pro Football Focus National College Defensive MVP of the week after setting an OSU record with three forced fumbles in the 29-22 loss at TCU. He also tallied 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Ogbongbemiga has the most forced fumbles in a single game by any FBS player this season. The FBS record is four forced fumbles by one player in a game.

The Cowboys are out of the Big 12 Championship conversation after last week’s loss and will close the regular season at Baylor at 6 p.m. Saturday.

