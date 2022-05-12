Alexander steals home, Cowgirls top Jayhawks to advance to Big 12 semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — From teammates to coaches to ESPN’s TV cameras, and most crucially a confused collection of Kansas Jayhawks, Chelsea Alexander caught everyone inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium by surprise and stole a run in Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Championship opener.

After Cowgirls shortstop Kiley Naomi came home for the game’s opening run with no outs in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon, Alexander stood on third base and play — seemingly — was dead.

But standing 60 feet from home plate, OSU’s veteran outfielder saw Kansas pitcher Kasey Hamilton saunter back to the pitcher's circle and watched Shelby Gayre slide her catcher’s glove off her left hand. So, with the pair of Jayhawks’ backs turned, Alexander broke for home, bursting down the third base line and exploding into home plate in a flume of dirt, safe for the Cowgirls’ second run.

CHELSEA ALEXANDER STEALS HOME TO DOUBLE THE COWGIRLS' LEAD 😱E5 | KU 0 - OSU 2#MovingForward | @chels_renae pic.twitter.com/3JKUd6SVWt — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 12, 2022

There to welcome Alexander at home plate was a trio of teammates in Cheyenne Factor, Katelynn Carwile and Miranda Elish, each one equally stunned by the sequence of events and eager to celebrate Alexander’s mad dash home.

“As soon as I saw (Gayre) take that glove off, I went,” Alexander said. "I was already heading towards home. That was my green light to full send and take it. By the time they looked up I got to full speed so I was in there.”

Kelly Maxwell tossed her eighth complete-shutout of the season, and behind the Alexander-fueled, two-run fifth inning, the second-seeded Cowgirls (39-12) rolled past No. 7-seed Kansas in Oklahoma City, 2-0, snapping a five-game skid and advancing to Friday’s semifinal round.

Maxwell, announced as the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, dominated on Day 1 of the postseason conference tournament. Navigating base runners in all but two of her seven innings pitched, Maxwell stranded six Jayhawks (16-34), allowing four hits, no walks with nine strikeouts in her 16th complete game this spring.

With the Cowgirls mired by five straight losses to close the regular season, OSU leaned on its ace to return to the win column.

“It wasn’t a must win game — we’re a postseason team — but if we want to do the things that we want to do, we need to get back on the winning side,” coach Kenny Gajewski said. “So you give the ball to your No. 1. And she delivered.”

Following the Day 1 victory, OSU will face No. 3-seed Texas at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Cowgirls left five runners on base over the first four innings and waited until the fifth inning to do their scoring Thursday, leaning on small ball to jump ahead.

After drawing a leadoff walk off of Hamilton (7-19), Naomi stole second and then advanced to third on Alexander’s bunt single. And with Alexander on second base following her 12th stolen base of the season, the stage was the seat for her daring dash home.

Factor’s fly ball was deep enough for Naomi to beat Lyric Moore’s throw from right field and allowed Alexander to advance from second base. As she inched off third base, Alexander recalled postgame, she saw Gajewski take a few steps toward, then a few steps back as he realized the calculation she was making.

Seconds later, Alexander was sliding into home plate.

“You don’t just wake up and know that you’re going to make that happen,” Gajewski said. “You’re already thinking that when you’re coming around. So credit her. She made that happen. Been talking to our team about taking it. And she took it there.”

For a Cowgirls team that stumbled through the final two weeks of the regular season, Alexander’s sprint home was the antidote OSU needed as it kicked off the postseason with a win Thursday.

“I just went for it,” she said.

OKLAHOMA STATE 2, KANSAS 0

Kansas;000;000;0;--;0;4;0

Oklahoma State;000;020;X;--;2;6;0

W: Maxwell (16-4). L: Hamilton (7-19). RBI: Factor (10).

