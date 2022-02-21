Akinjo's jumper sends No. 10 Baylor past OSU in overtime

STILLWATER — At first glance, it looked as though Isaac Likekele had it, like his looping hook shot had beat the buzzer at Gallagher-Iba Arena Monday night.
But the ball didn’t leave the Oklahoma State senior’s hands before the shot clock expired in the closing seconds of regulation with the Cowboys knotted with Baylor, 60-60. And in the extra period, it was James Akinjo’s jumper with 14 seconds remaining that proved the difference as the 10th-ranked Bears left Stillwater with a 66-64 overtime victory.
Junior Aaron Flagler carried Baylor (23-5, 11-4) with 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting as the Bears split the season series with OSU (13-14, 6-9). Matthew Mayer finished with 12 points as the only other Baylor player in double figures.
Bryce Thompson paced the Cowboys with 15 points and Likekele eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career with the final basket of his 12-point performance. Moussa Cisse recorded his second Big 12 double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with five blocks, his most since Nov. 22.
But OSU faltered in the extra period as the Cowboys went 0-for-4 from 3-point range and fell back below .500 against the Baylor team Mike Boynton and Co. upset earlier this season on Jan. 15 in Waco, Texas.
The Cowboys return to the floor at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center. OSU topped the Sooners, 64-55, in the first Bedlam matchup of the season on Feb. 5.
The Bears came to Stillwater shorthanded, missing forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — sidelined by a season-ending knee injury — and guard LJ Cryer, out for a second consecutive game.
Back from injury though was guard Flagler, who scored 15 first-half points.
Baylor turned five OSU turnovers into eight points over the opening 6:14 and the Bears led by as many as eight in the early going, led by Flagler. He amassed his first half scoring on 6-of-7 shooting while the rest of the Bears shot 25% from the field before halftime.
The Cowboys, who opened 0-for-9 from the field, trailed 20-14 with 8:35 remaining in the half before OSU unfurled a 24-9 run over the final 7:08 to enter the break up 36-29.
Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer and scored five points during a 13-2 OSU run across 5:08 and the Cowboys led 27-22 on Anderson’s 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the half. Anderson scored five points before halftime. Thompson powered OSU with 11 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting with three assists.
Baylor cut into the Cowboys advantage with a 5-0 run early in the second half. Anderson drove along the baseline and finished a one-handed jam that put OSU up 45-41.
Anderson’s score marked the Cowboys’ only points over a 3:32 stretch, during which the Bears outscored OSU 13-2 and claimed a 49-45 lead. Flagler scored nine points on three 3-pointers during the run.
Likekele's apparent winner at the end of regulation was chalked off upon video review before Akinjo's basket sank the Cowboys at the end of overtime.
BAYLOR 66, OSU 64 (OT)
BAYLOR (23-5): Thamba 3-10 2-3 8, Akinjo 2-9 2-2 6, Flagler 11-20 0-0 29, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Mayer 4-11 3-3 12, Sochan 3-11 0-0 6, Bonner 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 7-8 66.
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-14): Smith 0-1 2-4 2, Cisse 5-8 2-6 12, Anderson 4-11 0-0 10, Likekele 6-12 0-0 12, Thompson 6-15 1-1 15, B.Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Newton 0-2 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 1-3 0-0 2, Ka.Boone 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 27-63 6-12 64.
Halftime: Oklahoma St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals: Baylor 9-30 (Flagler 7-13, Brown 1-3, Mayer 1-4, Bonner 0-2, Akinjo 0-4, Sochan 0-4), Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Thompson 3-8, B.Williams 2-5, Anderson 2-7, Likekele 0-1, Walker 0-1, Newton 0-2). Fouled Out: Anderson. Rebounds: Baylor 31 (Thamba, Sochan 7), Oklahoma St. 40 (Cisse 10). Assists: Baylor 12 (Akinjo 4), Oklahoma St. 16 (Anderson, B.Williams 4). Total Fouls: Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 15.