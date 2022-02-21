Akinjo's jumper sends No. 10 Baylor past OSU in overtime

STILLWATER — At first glance, it looked as though Isaac Likekele had it, like his looping hook shot had beat the buzzer at Gallagher-Iba Arena Monday night.

But the ball didn’t leave the Oklahoma State senior’s hands before the shot clock expired in the closing seconds of regulation with the Cowboys knotted with Baylor, 60-60. And in the extra period, it was James Akinjo’s jumper with 14 seconds remaining that proved the difference as the 10th-ranked Bears left Stillwater with a 66-64 overtime victory.

Junior Aaron Flagler carried Baylor (23-5, 11-4) with 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting as the Bears split the season series with OSU (13-14, 6-9). Matthew Mayer finished with 12 points as the only other Baylor player in double figures.

Bryce Thompson paced the Cowboys with 15 points and Likekele eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career with the final basket of his 12-point performance. Moussa Cisse recorded his second Big 12 double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with five blocks, his most since Nov. 22.

But OSU faltered in the extra period as the Cowboys went 0-for-4 from 3-point range and fell back below .500 against the Baylor team Mike Boynton and Co. upset earlier this season on Jan. 15 in Waco, Texas.