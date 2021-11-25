Ahead of the 116th edition of Bedlam, a look back at the series

The 2021 Bedlam game has made fans delirious with anticipation.
While Oklahoma has had a stranglehold on the overall series (90-18-7), Oklahoma State is the favorite entering Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. contest in Stillwater.
The cheapest ticket on the secondary market hovered around $200 for an upper-level seat.
This could be the schools’ last meeting in Stillwater for the foreseeable future, as Oklahoma will depart for the Southeastern Conference as early as 2023 and as late as 2025.
The teams have shared spots in the Top 25 many times since the turn of the century.
Five memorable games since 2000
Nov. 25, 2000: OU 12, OSU 7: Oklahoma's national title season was nearly derailed during a cold November afternoon. Derrick Strait swatted away a fourth-down pass in the end zone to save the win in the regular-season finale. Josh Heupel opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Fagan. Two field goals made it 12-0. OSU made it 12-7 after Tatum Bell's 60-yard scoring run in the third quarter. OU would defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and beat Florida State to capture the program's seventh national championship.
Nov. 24, 2001: OSU 16-13: The Sooners entered as a 27-point favorite before the three-win Cowboys harpooned OU’s national title hopes in Norman. Rashuan Woods caught eight passes for 129 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown from Josh Fields with 1:44 remaining to complete OSU’s fourth-quarter comeback. The upset dashed the Sooners’ postseason dreams and snapped OU’s 17-game win streak at Memorial Stadium.
Dec. 3, 2011: OSU 44, OU 10: The Cowboys opened a 24-3 halftime lead on three rushing touchdowns between Jeremy Smith and Joseph Randle before Richetti Jones’ second-half fumble recovery touchdown. OSU’s second largest Bedlam win clinched the 2011 Big 12 title at Boone Pickens Stadium. The win bolstered the Cowboys’ national championship hopes — then OU coach Bob Stoops even said they deserved to get in — but OSU finished No. 3 in the BCS rankings and settled for a Fiesta Bowl victory over Stanford.
Dec. 7, 2013: OU 33, OSU 24: Blake Bell's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Saunders with 19 seconds remaining helped the Sooners rally to a victory. The Cowboys took a 24-20 lead with 1:46 left before Bell — OU's third quarterback after relieving Trevor Knight and Kendal Thompson — came off the bench to lead the game-winning drive. Eric Striker ended the game by recovering a fumble and scoring following a number of OSU laterals. OU would end the season by defeating Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
Dec. 13, 2016: OU 38, OSU 20: In what would be Bob Stoops' final game in Norman, the Sooners clinched the Big 12 championship with a home win over their Bedlam rival. Baker Mayfield threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Samaje Perine rushed for 239 yards on a career-high 37 carries. Joe Mixon caught a touchdown pass and had a 79-yard touchdown run. OU would end the season with a victory over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.