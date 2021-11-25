Ahead of the 116th edition of Bedlam, a look back at the series

The 2021 Bedlam game has made fans delirious with anticipation.

While Oklahoma has had a stranglehold on the overall series (90-18-7), Oklahoma State is the favorite entering Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. contest in Stillwater.

The cheapest ticket on the secondary market hovered around $200 for an upper-level seat.

This could be the schools’ last meeting in Stillwater for the foreseeable future, as Oklahoma will depart for the Southeastern Conference as early as 2023 and as late as 2025.

The teams have shared spots in the Top 25 many times since the turn of the century.

Five memorable games since 2000

Nov. 25, 2000: OU 12, OSU 7: Oklahoma's national title season was nearly derailed during a cold November afternoon. Derrick Strait swatted away a fourth-down pass in the end zone to save the win in the regular-season finale. Josh Heupel opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Fagan. Two field goals made it 12-0. OSU made it 12-7 after Tatum Bell's 60-yard scoring run in the third quarter. OU would defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and beat Florida State to capture the program's seventh national championship.