Ahead of OSU's Bedlam game, Woody Newton is playing with 'confidence'

STILLWATER — By halftime, Woody Newton had already matched his career-high.

In Oklahoma State’s 82-60 win against Ole Miss, Newton — OSU’s junior forward/guard — has notched 12 points, equaling his career-high set mere weeks earlier.

And while Newton wouldn’t take a shot in the second half, he’s playing with “confidence” as OSU (12-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12) prepares to face Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Newton has been the catalyst for the Cowboys’ offense in the past few weeks. Since earning his first career start against the Sooners on Jan. 18, Newton has played 23-plus minutes in each of OSU’s past four games, averaging nine points and finding success from all areas on the court.

“Scoring the ball, a layup, a jump shot, it doesn’t matter,” Newton said. “It’s scoring.”

Size and versatility has made Newton an offensive weapon for the Cowboys when they opt for a four-guard lineup. OSU coach Mike Boynton said Newton helps to space the floor offensively, allowing the Cowboys to play a more up-tempo offense.

“I’m seeing tremendous confidence, I love seeing it,” said guard Bryce Thompson of Newton. “He’s been kind of up and down last year, but now he’s playing with a lot more confidence, knocking down threes. He’s doing what we know he’s capable of doing.”

Without Moussa Cisse, who is still listed as day-to-day with a left ankle injury, forward Kalib Boone has shifted to center, allowing for Newton to earn playing time.

And after an inconsistent sophomore season, he’s making the most of the opportunity.

“I think just being ready when his name is called,” Thompson continued. “That was kind of a deal with coach and he put him in the starting lineup and he came out every game playing his best.”

Bubble watch

In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest iteration of his Bracketology projections, the Cowboys are currently slotted into the “First Four Out” category, alongside Texas A&M, Nevada and Wisconsin.

The NCAA’s Selection Sunday is less than a month and a half away, and with OSU currently on the outside looking in, but the upcoming game against Ok

The Cowboys’ two quality wins —according to the NET rankings — against Iowa State and West Virginia, who are considered Quad 1 opponents.

Currently, Lunardi projects eight Big 12 teams making the tournament, with OU slotted as the last team in the tournament. OSU is the only conference school on the bubble.

Scouting the Sooners

Oklahoma (12-9, 2-6) hosts the Cowboys after a historic win against the No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

The Sooners routed the Crimson Tide 93-69, the largest margin of victory for an unranked team against a No. 2 team in the AP poll’s history. Who was the biggest factor for the Sooners’ upset?

Grant Sherfield.

In 35 minutes of play, the senior guard led OU in scoring with 30 points and six assists, trailed closely by Jalen Hill’s 26 points.

Against OSU on Jan. 18, Sherfield looked destined for a big game, scoring 15 points in the first half before being held without a basket in the final 20 minutes.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

8 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 12-9, OU 12-9

Last meeting: OSU won, 72-56, Jan. 18, in Stillwater

All-time series: The Sooners lead, 141-104.