Ahead of Big 12 play, OSU adds former Baylor, LSU center Hannah Gusters as mid-year transfer

STILLWATER — Hannah Gusters will be the highest rated recruit ever to wear an Oklahoma State uniform.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cowgirls announced Gusters — a 6-foot-5 post player from Dallas — was joining the team as a mid-year transfer.

OSU did not comment on her availability for the future.

Out of MacArthur High School, Gusters was ranked the No. 16 overall player in the 2020 class, and the No. 2 overall center. She is now the highest rated high school recruit in Cowgirl basketball history, passing Brittany Martin, who was ranked the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2012 class.

“Her size is unbelievable,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “There are not many bodies like that. You can look back at just her pedigree, she was a McDonald’s All-American, she’s the highest ranked high school player that has even been at Oklahoma State.”

Gusters initially signed with Baylor out of high school, helping the Bears win a Big 12 championship and finish with a 28-3 record. She followed coach Kim Mulkey to Louisiana State after her freshman season, and assisted in the Tigers' 26-6 record.

She averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds her sophomore season.

“She’s proven herself at the highest level,” Hoyt continued. “Everywhere she’s been, she’s won. That’s obviously what we’re trying to get this ship righted and get back to that and I think he’s really going to help with that.”

Having already played in two seasons at the collegiate level, Gusters will likely have three years of eligibility remaining after factoring in the extra year of eligibility granted from the COVID-19 waiver.

She did not compete at LSU this season, with questions about how this year will count against her still undetermined.

Scouting KU, Taiyanna Jackson

The Cowgirls will open Big 12 play against Kansas on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Jayhawks (10-1) enter the contest ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, with center Taiyanna Jackson and guard Zakiyah Franklin averaging 15-plus points per game.

The 6-foot-6 Jackson averages 15.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, both team highs.

“This post is different, and I say that because she’s a great rebounder, she gets most of her points from offensive rebounds,” Hoyt said of Jackson. “She’s a hard working player so a lot of hustle plays, a lot of just being around the ball and the rim at the right place and right time.”

Taylen Collins, OSU’s 6-foot-1 forward, will likely draw the defensive assignment against Jackson.

“I know she is one of the best bigs in the conference,” Collins said. “I know she’s going to give everything that she has so it’s going to be a tough defensive assignment.”

Numbers to know

10: Wins this season. The Cowgirls have already surpassed their win total from last season (9).

4: Players averaging double-digits points. Naomie Alnatas, Claire Chastain, Lior Garzon and Lexy Keys all average 10-plus points per game, with Alnatas’ 13.3 leading all.

40: Blocks this season. Almost half of those have come from Chastain (19) through the nonconference slate.

36.6%: OSU's opponents' field-goal percentage this season. It's a stark contrast compared to opponents shooting 41.2% from the field last season.

OSU vs. Kansas

4 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU (10-2), KU (10-1)

Last meeting: The Jayhawks defeated the Cowgirls 65-56.

All-time series: OSU leads 41-36.