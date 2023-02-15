STILLWATER — Wyatt Sheets’ loss to West Virginia’s Peyton Hall marked the fourth consecutive defeat for Oklahoma State’s 165-pounder.

Duals against Oregon State, Columbia and Northern Colorado all ended in decision losses. In late January, the veteran wrestler was 3-6.

“I think we just asked him, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’” OSU coach John Smith said. “You’re in your COVID year, I mean hell, you’re the one that came back. Just kind of gave him a clear picture of what was happening and what wasn’t happening.”

Then, Sheets started to figure it out. He defeated No. 10 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) via fall, helping secure a dual win for OSU. He’d follow it up with wins against South Dakota State’s No. 15 Tanner Cook and added an 18-0 technical fall win against Michigan’s Joaquin Consuelos in Arlington.

His two losses since Jan. 22 have come against the No. 1 (Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole) and No. 2 (Iowa State’s David Carr) wrestlers at the weight class.

“It would have been a lot easier just to go and live I guess,” Sheets said of deciding to return for a sixth season. “It’s a long season and really I’m just glad to be where I’m at.”

Before Sheets heads to Tulsa for the Big 12 Championships from March 4-5, he’ll draw two more ranked opponents. The Cowboys will host Oklahoma on Thursday, where Sheets will likely meet No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis for the second time this season.

Nijenhuis defeated Sheets 6-5 in the first Bedlam dual back in December.

Then in Iowa City, Iowa, this Sunday, Sheets will likely wrestle No. 7 Patrick Kennedy, a sophomore with a 15-2 record.

Other storylines

The future of Bedlam wrestling: Last week, the Big 12 announced Oklahoma and Texas would leave the conference following the 2023-24 athletics calendar, a full year ahead of its original plan 2025 plan.

While football scheduling is tricky, how will it affect the future of Bedlam wrestling duals?

“I think we’ll hopefully have Oklahoma wrestling in the Big 12 following next year,” Smith said. “I think that’s what they’re hoping and I think that’s definitely what Oklahoma State and the Big 12 teams hope.”

Several months ago, it was reported that OU intends to submit an application to become an affiliate member of the Big 12 for wrestling several months ago, similar to what Missouri did with its wrestling program. Smith also hopes the schools continue to wrestle a home-and-home series each season.

“It’s a good home dual meet for both of us, and that’s how you grow your home attendance, having nice dual meets, big dual meets and I wouldn’t see any reason why we wouldn’t go home-and-home,” he said.

Gfeller’s ranked streak: OSU 157-pounder Kaden Gfeller has wrestled a ranked opponent in each of the Cowboys’ last eight duals, including a signature win against Missouri’s No. 8 Jarrett Jacques a week ago.

Gfeller’s streak will end Thursday, with no 157-pound OU wrestlers ranked in this week’s InterMat poll.

This season, Gfeller has amassed a 9-4 record against ranked opponents.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Thursday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 13-2, 7-1 Big 12; OU 9-7, 2-5

Last meeting: On Dec. 11, 2022, OSU won 21-15 in Norman.

All-time series: OSU leads 148-27-10