Ahead of Arizona State game, OSU working to correct Week 1 mistakes

STILLWATER — Like many teams, No. 12 Oklahoma State is dealing with some growing pains early in the season.

“There’s no substitute for experience and reps,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “Some of the mistakes that we made, the ones that the general fan would see from watching it on TV or from (being at) the game, were made with youth.

“It’s the first time it’s ever happened to them. So they have to see it, we have to coach it, we have to correct it and then try to make it better. It will not be the last time some of that happens with young players.”

While defeating Central Michigan 58-44 in Thursday’s season opener, the Cowboys gave up 546 yards and appeared out of sync defensively — not a huge surprise given only five starters are back and the defense is under new direction in first-year coordinator Derek Mason.

“Defensively, some guys that were out there for the first time in their life saw some things that they had never seen and it was new to them,” Gundy said. “Unfortunately, most of the time that’s what you get.

“Veteran players can keep their eyes on something and move around and see something and relocate and still hear and get communicated and pass the communication on. Young players see things happen and they’re trying to figure out what to do and where to go. They don’t even hear anything. So the communication needs to improve.”

In-game communication within the coaching staff on the headsets also is a work in progress, Gundy said.

“There’s a lot that goes on and I don’t have any way to make it happen smooth without experience,” Gundy said. “They need experience working together just like the players do. The good news is 90-something percent of it is correctable and it’s just based on communication and experience and everybody learning to work together.”

Week 2 brings a home meeting with Arizona State, an athletic team out of the Pac-12 with Florida transfer Emory Jones at quarterback. In last week’s win against Northern Arizona, Jones threw for 152 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

“They really helped themselves with the quarterback they brought in,” Gundy said. “He’s a good player. He throws a deep ball really well and makes plays with his legs. If you don’t contain him, he’s going to take off and run and can really hurt you.”