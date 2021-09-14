Ahead of a Week 3 visit to Boise State, OSU's O-line remains a work in progress

Heading to Boise State to face the Broncos at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Cowboys’ offensive line remains a work in progress.

Against TU, OSU started Birmingham, Josh Sills, Danny Godlevske, Preston and Jake Springfield from left to right. The same group is slated to start on the Cowboys’ Week 3 depth chart, save for Wilson with Woodard listed as the starter at right guard for what would be his season debut.

The redshirt junior has missed the first two games of the season with an undisclosed ailment. Gundy offered little in the form of an update Monday, saying he “would hate to predict” whether or not Woodard will play at Boise State.

Meanwhile Birmingham, the redshirt sophomore, maintains his spot at left tackle as Gundy and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey figure out their formula up front.

“It’s based on some of the changes we made with our personnel and trying to give ourselves the best chance,” Gundy said. “Some of it is based on the matchup with the team we’re playing.”