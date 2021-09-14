Ahead of a Week 3 visit to Boise State, OSU's O-line remains a work in progress

STILLWATER — Upon film review, Mike Gundy felt his offensive line did all right in Oklahoma State’s 28-23 win over Tulsa on Saturday.
“Actually they probably played a little better than I gave them credit for,” Gundy said Monday. “They improved from last week, let’s put it that way.”
Missing right guard Hunter Woodard for a second consecutive week and starting traditional right guard Cole Birmingham at left tackle, OSU’s front-five was enough to get the Cowboys past the Golden Hurricane in Week 2.
The offensive line kept Spencer Sanders mostly upright in his return, conceding two sacks and three hurries, though Gundy felt the Cowboys could have protected their quarterback “a little better."
On the ground, OSU rushers improved but still lacked bite, gaining 99 yards on 43 attempts, an issue Gundy on Monday tied as much to the Cowboys’ perimeter blockers as any shortcoming on the offensive line.
“Some of what we’re dealing with is we’re going through a little bit of adjustments scheme wise based on our injury situation at wideout,” Gundy said.
Heading to Boise State to face the Broncos at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Cowboys’ offensive line remains a work in progress.
Against TU, OSU started Birmingham, Josh Sills, Danny Godlevske, Preston and Jake Springfield from left to right. The same group is slated to start on the Cowboys’ Week 3 depth chart, save for Wilson with Woodard listed as the starter at right guard for what would be his season debut.
The redshirt junior has missed the first two games of the season with an undisclosed ailment. Gundy offered little in the form of an update Monday, saying he “would hate to predict” whether or not Woodard will play at Boise State.
Meanwhile Birmingham, the redshirt sophomore, maintains his spot at left tackle as Gundy and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey figure out their formula up front.
“It’s based on some of the changes we made with our personnel and trying to give ourselves the best chance,” Gundy said. “Some of it is based on the matchup with the team we’re playing.”
Birmingham’s place on the left means redshirt sophomore Taylor Miterko and transfer Caleb Etienne find themselves on the sideline. Miterko — OSU’s Week 1 starter — is listed as Springfield’s backup at right tackle in Week 3. Etienne, who joined the Cowboys from Butler Community College, slated behind Birmingham.