Against OU, a rejuvenated offense gifts energy and much-needed win to Cowboys

STILLWATER — The crowd of more than 10,000 quickly rose to their feet when they saw who was checking into the game.

Late in the first half, Oklahoma State substituted in its 7-foot center Moussa Cisse for the first time in three games. The Cowboys’ starter had missed the past the stretch after suffering a left ankle injury against West Virginia back on Jan. 2.

“We missed the big fella,” OSU guard Bryce Thompson said following the game. “We missed his presence and just his energy, everything he brings to the team. He got the standing ovation as soon as he came in — rightfully so — because he is such a big part of this team and we can’t wait to have him back.”

Cisse’s appearance was brief. He played only two minutes in the Cowboys’ 72-56 win against Oklahoma on Wednesday night. But in that short time, he optimized what OSU desperately needed.

Energy.

It oozed from the Cowboys’ lineup in the second half – a 20-minute stretch that saw OSU score 48 points and cruise to a much-needed win against a conference foe.

But how did they do it?

First, there was a lineup change. Instead of starting three guards and two forwards, OSU opted for a four-guard lineup, promoting 6-foot-9 Woody Newton into the starting rotation for the first time in his college career.

With a stalling offense, OSU coach Mike Boynton switched things up, hoping to space the floor for Kalib Boone, the lone forward to start for the Cowboys.

It worked seamlessly, and also allowed Newton to post a career night, finishing with 12 points in 28 minutes, both career-highs for the Syracuse transfer. He served as the catalyst for a second-half surge, setting the tone with a deep three out of the locker room.

The Cowboys closed out the half shooting 54.8% from the field and 6-of-10 from three, giving them the highest scoring half they’ve completed in conference play this season.

“He just brought tremendous energy,” OSU guard Avery Anderson said of Newton’s play. Anderson was one of four Cowboys to finish with double digits in points. “He can shoot the ball very well so him hitting the three was big-time.”

Next, the Cowboys opted for a faster, up-tempo routine against OU. It’s a play style OSU employed early on, but Boynton admits the group had gotten away from it after their conference opener against Kansas.

“We go up to Kansas in the first game and I’m like, ‘Hey, we can’t play as fast as we want to because this place can get crazy,’” Boynton said. “It led to then, us thinking that this was the whole Big 12. It really got us off track and today was the first time we played with the tempo that we needed to.”

OSU (10-8 overall, 2-4 Big 12) finished with 68 possessions in the game, the most they’ve had against a conference opponent this year. It’s also a number Boynton ideally wants to be higher, closer to 80.

Lastly, the Cowboys thwarted their turnover issues for a second consecutive game.

Against Baylor over the weekend, OSU committed 10 turnovers, followed by seven against the Sooners, some of the best ball protection the Cowboys have shown this season.

“I think the guys are tired of running on the treadmill, to be honest,” Boynton said.

The win also provides breathing room for OSU. Instead of plummeting to a 9-9 record (and even bleaker 1-5 in conference), the Cowboys secure their 10th win and second conference win now a third of the way into conference play.

“Every win is,” Boynton said when asked about the importance of Wednesday’s victory. “Sometimes that gets lost in the fact that I think now everybody has played six games. In a lot of leagues, the best team is running away from everybody. (In the Big 12) everyone has a loss.

“Sometimes you get to somebody who is 12-0 or 10-1 or whatever it is, this league is going to be a fight all the way to the end. It’s an 18-round heavyweight battle. You can’t get caught up in what this game is going to mean for the next one.”

The key though, Boynton said, is not to look forward or backward.

“The second hardest thing in this league you can do is look ahead,” Boynton continued. “The hardest thing you can do tomorrow is look back.”

