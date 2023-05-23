STILLWATER — Taylor Tuck stretched out, looking to make contact.

After a failed bunt attempt at the plate pulled Nebraska’s Courtney Wallace too far off third base, the Oklahoma State catcher chased after Wallace, catching her in a rundown.

After tossing the ball to OSU third baseman Megan Bloodworth, the ball again returned to Tuck, who chased Wallace down the line, pump-faked and dove to tag her.

She narrowly touched Wallace, recording the second out and keeping Nebraska scoreless.

It was a strong defensive play. It's also an opportunity Tuck's waited on for years. Entering her fifth season with OSU, Tuck’s no stranger to patience, not becoming the primary catcher for the Cowgirls until this year.

As the Cowgirls prepare for a NCAA Super Regional against Oregon this weekend, Tuck shattered her career record for games started this season, playing in 40 after combining for 38 starts in the four seasons prior.

“She’s a kid that’s just ... A Stillwater kid that took less scholarship to come here," OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “She fought her way through, probably had thoughts of, if she didn’t have parents like she has, probably thinking about transferring each year as we keep bringing in kids.

“She just kept working and kept doing her stuff. In the end, it’s what this is all about.”

A graduate of Stillwater High School, Tuck was set on going out of state for college. Michigan State was interested, but an unofficial visit to OSU after Gajewski was hired started to change things. A fan of Florida, Tuck became interested by the former Gator assistant coach and eventually decided to stay close to home.

Still, Tuck needed to wait. She's dealt with injuries. In 2021, she sat behind Reagan Wright, a UT Arlington transfer. The year after, she split duties with transfer Julia Cottrill, who was a teammate of Tuck’s at Stillwater.

But she eventually earned her spot this season. She's been a stalwart on defense for the Cowgirls. She's recorded clutch hits.

Tuck’s relationship with the program didn’t start five years ago when she joined as a freshman who primarily saw action as a pinch runner. After moving to Stillwater in third grade, she remembers attending OSU softball games when they were free and “there were probably 20 fans” in attendance. A decade later, and things have changed.

The Cowgirls (44-14) are hosting their third-straight super regional this weekend, a moment made more special for Tuck, a local kid.

“I’m just really grateful,” she said. “I got the opportunity to be here and do that, and that my family is so close and can come watch me whenever.”

Tuck also became a voice in OSU's locker room. After the Cowgirls trudged through a losing streak to end the season, the fifth-year senior Tuck became one of several veterans' voices to rally the team.

“The people that have been there before,” Tuck said. “It’s kind of new, like everybody has a voice and we’re going to listen to freshmen just as they listen to us, but I feel like just reassuring everybody that nothing really changes.”