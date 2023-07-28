Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — It took only three weeks into Chad Weiberg’s tenure as Oklahoma State’s athletic director to hit his first obstacle.

“Not that I was counting,” Weiberg told the Tulsa World on Friday with a laugh.

Weiberg was introduced as OSU’s new athletic director on July 1, 2021, alongside new president Kayse Shrum. Exactly three weeks later, news broke that Oklahoma and Texas would leave the Big 12, headed to the Southeastern Conference.

With the Big 12 losing two programs, the conference appeared likely to be plundered. But two years later, it was the Big 12 doing the plundering. On Thursday, the conference pried Colorado away from the Pac-12, announcing the university would rejoin as a full member for the 2024-25 season.

Less than a month earlier, UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston were ushered into the Big 12's ranks. Colorado accounts for the fifth program added since OU and Texas announced their intentions to leave, stabilizing a conference many considered doomed two years ago.

“It is gratifying, to see where we are now versus where we were two years ago,” Weiberg said. “I think that really is what makes me excited about the future.”

There’s excitement, but Weiberg isn’t prepared for a victory lap, yet.

“I don’t think that you can ever take a sigh of relief, at least not in this current environment of college athletics,” he said. “It is what led us to this place. A series of great decisions, stacked on top of each other. But we’re going to have to keep doing that. We really cannot rest.”

Those “decisions” Weiberg likely is referring to include the hiring of Brett Yormark as the conference’s new commissioner last year and grabbing four new members mere months after OU and Texas’ announcement. Paired with a $2.3 billion media-rights deal with ESPN and Fox through 2031, and the conference suddenly had leverage.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 still is attempting to secure a new media rights deal, with the current deal to expire in 2024. CU's move will earn $31.7 million as part of the Big 12’s media deal.

An original member of the Big Eight Conference, Colorado originally departed from the Big 12 in 2010 amid growing concerns Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma would leave. The Aggies would leave the following year, but more than a decade passed before OU and Texas departed.

“I’m old enough to remember lots of trips to Boulder, Colorado, and they were in the league before and I always had a great time visiting there,” Weiberg said. “In a lot of ways, it’ll kind of feel like old times, I’m sure, but at the same time, I know that lots has changed on our campus, and I’m sure the same on theirs. I look forward to re-engaging with them."

Weiberg is familiar with CU athletic director Rick George, who recently celebrated his 10th anniversary as the university’s AD. This week, the two athletic directors were present in Indianapolis, attending NCAA meetings surrounding NIL.

“I think the best thing about it is what it says about our league and where we are,” Weiberg continued. “For Colorado to make this decision, to rejoin with us, says a lot of positive things about the direction we’re going.”

Two years ago, the direction was unknown. Weiberg’s message since the start of his tenure revolved around the concept of “control the things you can control,” an ideology not the easiest to support two years ago.

“I can remember saying two years ago, that I felt like that we were in a good position to come out of what was happening at that time,” Weiberg explained. “But it wasn’t because of anything necessarily that we were doing right then, in that moment. But really what was putting us in a good position was all of the work that had been done 10, 15, 20 years prior to that moment.”

The same is true for the increasingly murky future of college athletics. Each step is meant to help ensure the upcoming 10-15 years, “So that we know we’ve done everything we can to be in the best position we can be in for whatever the landscape of college athletics looks like,” Weiberg said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.