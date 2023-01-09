After two strong games, Mike Boynton calls for consistency from Kalib Boone: 'I know what he's capable of'

STILLWATER — It was quite the sequence for Kalib Boone.

Boone, Oklahoma State’s rangy, 6-foot-9 forward, slammed the basketball home to cut Texas’ lead to four with 13 minutes remaining in the game. Seconds later on the other end of the court, Boone smacked the ball out of bounds, a block that brought the crowd of 7,300 to its feet.

For the second game in a row, it seems like Boone had supercharged the energy at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

In a 56-46 loss to the Longhorns, Boone’s performance was one of the best, leading the team in points (16) and blocks (6) with starting center Moussa Cisse sidelined with a left ankle injury.

But that performance is one Boone needs to be more consistent with, coach Mike Boynton said.

“We should expect this from him at this point,” Boynton said. “It shouldn’t be, ‘Oh, he had a good performance’ we should come in surprised when he doesn’t play well, as opposed to the other way around.”

Saturday’s loss was Boone’s 102nd game with the Cowboys. Through four seasons, he has averaged 7.2 points per game and four rebounds. Boynton said he is optimistic Boone can reach that level of consistency he wants from the senior.

“I know what he’s capable of,” he said. “There’s a reason we try to play though him almost every game. Sometimes it goes the way we hoped it would, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Boynton said he has the conversations with Boone about remaining consistent. He said Boone might be the best offensive post player he’s ever coached.

“So I think it’s just a matter of accepting and owning it and being OK when it doesn’t go well. Sometimes the expectations feel like pressure,” Boynton continued. “And I think that’s part of it him, is don’t necessarily put it on him, just let me do it kind of underground a little bit.”

Free-throw struggles

Against UT, the Cowboys finished 12-of-21 from the free-throw line, a 57% clip was the lowest OSU has shot since they went 13-of-23 against Prairie View earlier this season.

“To me, free throws are about toughness,” Boynton said. “We’re a better free-throw shooting team than we’ve showed.”

Guard Avery Anderson — who is shooting 90% from the line this season — made only one of his four attempts Saturday. Guard Caleb Asberry, who leads the team in free-throw percentage, missed his two shots.

“I’m confident that those same guys can step to the line and make them next time that they’re out there,” Boynton said. “It’s just that Saturday was one of those days they didn’t go in.”

Scouting the Wildcats

When the Big 12 preseason coaches poll was released, the Wildcats were picked to finish last in the conference.

But 15 games into the season, they’re looking like contenders. In the past week, KSU (14-1, 3-0) defeated No. 6 Texas with a 116-point overtime performance. They followed it up with a 97-95 overtime win against No. 19 Baylor.

Both wins came on the road.

The Wildcats high-scoring offense is powered by point guard Markquis Nowell and forward Keyontae Johnson.

Nowell, who has developed into a formidable point guard, has combined for 68 points and 23 assists in the past two games, making him just the third player since 2010 to get 65-plus points and 20-plus assists in a two-game span. The other two? NBA stars Ja Morant and Trae Young.

After not playing in for almost two seasons after collapsing during a game, Johnson — a Florida transfer — is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds through 15 games.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

6 p.m. Tuesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 9-6, KSU 14-1

Last meeting, Feb. 19, in Stillwater: OSU won, 82-79 in OT.

All-time series: The Wildcats lead 84-58.