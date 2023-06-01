OKLAHOMA CITY — Powered by two home runs and strong pitching, Florida State recorded a run-rule victory against Oklahoma State 8-0 in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series.

On Thursday evening, the game was twice delayed due to weather. After initially being pushed back from a 6 p.m. start to 7:20 p.m., the game was paused in the third inning, not resuming until just before 10 p.m.

The Seminoles (56-9) poured on the offense early, with catcher Michaela Edenfield hitting a two-run homer in the first inning. After the rain delay, the Seminoles added another run on an error by OSU first baseman Micaela Wark before a four-run fourth inning blew the game open.

The final run came in the sixth inning when centerfielder Jahni Kerr hit an infield single to drive in pinch-runner Amaya Ross.

Meanwhile, the Cowgirls (46-15) only managed four hits against FSU ace Kathryn Sandercock, who pitched five innings and struck out four batters.

In the circle for OSU, Kelly Maxwell started the first two innings, but after the delay OSU coach Kenny Gajewski switched to freshman Kyra Aycock.

The Cowgirls will play the loser of Washington vs. Utah — a game initially scheduled for Thursday night but postponed to Friday with a time still to be determined — on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE 8, OSU 0

Okla. St.;000;000;-;-0;4;2

Florida St.;201;401;--;8;7;1

Maxwell, Aycock (3) and Tuck, Schneidmiller (6); Sandercock, Leonard (6) and Edenfield. W: Sandercock (27-3). L: Maxwell (17-6). HR: FSU, Mudge (5), Edenfield (12).

