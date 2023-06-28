STILLWATER – In the deciding moment, Taylor Tuck took the pitch.

With a 1-2 count, the Oklahoma State catcher watched as Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers delivered a changeup to end the game. As UT eliminated the Cowgirls from the Women’s College World Series, it also signified the final time Tuck would step into the batter’s box for OSU.

After exhausting her eligibility, Tuck’s career at OSU was over. A story of patience, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski would need to find a replacement for Tuck, who started 83 games across her time with the Cowgirls.

It took him less than a month.

On Tuesday, OSU announced the signing of Caroline Hudson, a 5-foot-7 transfer catcher from Liberty and reigning Atlantic Sun Player of the Year.

“Caroline is going to give us real experience behind home plate along with a power bat that will help our team,” Gajewski said.

Hudson’s achievement list runs long. There’s two conference player of the year honors. A defensive player of the year award. Across 206 games started at Liberty, Hudson ranks in the top 10 for home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits, total bases and slugging percentage.

She was integral in the Flames upsetting No. 2 UCLA in the NCAA regionals this season.

Now, she’ll fill the spot left by Tuck and likely becomes OSU's fourth different starting catcher in four years.

After Liberty was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament field, Hudson arrived in Stillwater for a visit during the Cowgirls’ super regional against Oregon.

Hudson becomes the second catcher on OSU’s roster, joining junior Audrey Schneidmiller as options behind the plate. Hudson’s experience supersedes Schneidmiller’s, who logged 18 starts at catcher this past season.

For Kelly Maxwell, who has pitched to a different primary catcher each of the past three seasons, Hudson is an exciting addition to the lineup.

“I think we have enough time,” Maxwell said. “I’m not worried about it being rushed or forced. I’m sure we’ll be great together.”

OSU already boasts three transfer portal additions for next season. Hudson joins McNeese State’s Jil Poullard, who signed with the Cowgirls during the midseason mark of this year and Mississippi State transfer Macy Graf.

