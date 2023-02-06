STILLWATER — Less than two weeks from now, Oklahoma State will open its 2023 regular season.

The Cowboys begin in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 17, where they will face Missouri, Vanderbilt and Arkansas across three days.

Here are some early season storylines to follow:

Nolan McLean’s decision to return

OSU utility Nolan McLean was drafted as a pitcher in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round, but after failing to reach an agreement with the club, returned to the Cowboys for his junior year.

“We just couldn’t come to an agreement,” he said. “I called up Josh and obviously he said we’d love to have you back, so I still had a place here and was more than happy to come back and get to have one more year.”

McLean started 63 games for OSU last season, batting .285 with 19 home runs, but added a pitching element to his game. Primarily pitching between one to two innings an appearance, McLean logged a 4.97 ERA with five saves in 23 appearances.

“It’s pretty new to me, I didn’t pitch a whole lot in high school,” McLean said. “Obviously, I’ve always had a pretty strong arm, but just being able to develop my pitching side of things as well as my hitting side of things has been fun.”

McLean’s focus this offseason involved improving his control to throw more strikes, something he said he didn’t do well in 2022. He said he is consistently throwing 100 mph.

“I think it’s pretty neat to see how he’s honed in on his craft and just focused on what the team needs,” pitcher Ryan Bogusz said. “He’s throwing pitches that he not necessarily didn’t throw last spring. He’s just kind of going up there, carving, and then he’ll walk off the mound and hit a home run.”

Questions remain at starting pitching rotation

The Cowboys lost their weekend rotation from 2022 to the MLB Draft, with Justin Campbell, Victor Mederos, Bryce Osmond and Trevor Martin all being selected.

As for what a starting rotation will look like in 2023, Holliday didn’t provide a specific answer on Monday. He hopes to “piggyback” pitchers in the early portion of the season, having several throw a handful of innings a game.

“If you had three guys throw three great innings together in a game, that’s not a bad place to start,” he said. “We’ll have to piece it together early, but I think over time you always prepare a number of guys to start, so they’re physically ready for that, but obviously roles start to become established as time goes on.”

Among those likely to start will be Long Beach State transfer Juaron Watts-Brown, a right-handed arm who was named to the D1Baseball Preseason All-American second-team and someone Holliday said the team brought in to have “immediate impact.”

Watts-Brown threw the first no-hitter in Long Beach State’s program history last season as a freshman, finishing with a 3.68 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 73 innings. His new teammates noted how impressive his slider was.

“I think he’s Justin Campbell-esque,” said shortstop Marcus Brown. “The way he competes, the way he suffocates hitters in the box, he’s going to attack you from the get-go. He really sets the tone on the mound.”

McLean’s role is also undecided. Appearing in brief spurts last season, Holliday said the team has been working to “stretch” McLean out to where he could possibly start games and pitch between 4-6 innings.

“Do we have the rotation for weekend one? No not yet,” Holliday added. “But we are developing multiple guys to go out and throw chunks of innings and then ultimately (pitching coach Rob) Walton will settle in on where he thinks these guys have a chance to thrive.”

Nolan Schubart has the capabilities to be an impact freshman

The Cowboys added Nolan Schubart — a top 100 prospect from Durand, Michigan — late in the recruiting process this season.

Schubart, originally committed to Michigan before a coaching change led to him exploring other options. Holliday said after finding out Schubart was interested in the program, he invited the 6-foot-6 prospect to Stillwater in July, and after a hasty process, signed with OSU.

“I would say for a first-year freshman, he’s done a lot of good things already,” Holliday said. “He’s been impressive.”

His bat, according to teammates, has been the most impressive aspect.

“I was playing second base in like our third inter-squad and he hit me a pop-up to second base and I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s high,’” second-baseman Roc Riggio said. “I caught it, looked up at the scoreboard, and he hit it 102 (mph) like straight up.”

Riggio, who made an impact as a freshman last season, batting .295 with 11 home runs in 53 games, said Schubart’s impact this season could be instrumental.

“I think Nolan can come in here and make a bigger impact than I did last year,” Riggio said. “With his bat … it’s special.”