After rare shutout, OSU turns attention to the response

For a team that showed a great deal of resiliency in recent weeks, Oklahoma State delivered a confusing performance Saturday against Kansas State.

After falling behind by two touchdowns through seven minutes, the Cowboys never recovered and instead rolled over in a historic way, being dealt a 48-0 loss that was the largest margin of defeat under Mike Gundy and the biggest shutout by a lower-ranked team against a top-10 opponent.

“The reason people will feel this is so much more impactful than maybe before is because we’ve won a lot of football games in this program,” Gundy said. “That’s what people expect every weekend. We got our butt kicked today, got outcoached and they made more plays than us.”

After Gundy chalked up the disaster in Manhattan to an unspecified change during the week of practice, his players tried to diagnose what went wrong. In reality, nothing went right.

“We beat ourselves, I feel like,” receiver John Paul Richardson said. “I just feel like it was one of those days (when) stuff wasn’t clicking and we made mistakes here and there.”

The offense had only one play that produced more than 20 yards, and that resulted in a lost fumble. The run game was so bad, backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy was the team’s leading rusher after picking up 27 yards on a garbage-time drive while Spencer Sanders’ shoulder was being examined.

“We could just never get a rhythm,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “It seemed like every time we got a rhythm something weird would happen, whether it was a penalty or a drop or a bad call. … Once those things start to spiral like that, bad things happened to us again.”

A defense that was short three starters against Texas but managed to prevent a touchdown in the second half of that comeback victory looked out of sorts against the Wildcats, giving up three long scoring plays including a 62-yard run in which Deuce Vaughn raced untouched to the end zone.

“They got the better of us today,” defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “That doesn't happen very much to the Cowboys. Now what we do is look at the film, see what things structurally need to be fixed and go fix it.”

The loaded defensive line, which has frequently been dominant, was ineffective despite being near full strength aside from the loss of Brendon Evers, who ended his college career two weeks ago. OSU finished with no sacks and only one tackle for loss.

Asked which part of the game was most concerning, defensive end Tyler Lacy said: “Looking up there at the scoreboard and seeing the zero. I’ve never been blown out like that before. … We’ll take it to the chin and we’ve got to get back at it tomorrow and just start over.”

Before Saturday, none of the players on the current roster experienced an OSU defeat of more than 28 points. The most recent shutout was 13 years ago against Oklahoma.

“I feel like we let ourselves down and let down everyone else who believes in us,” receiver Brennan Presley said. “We’ve got to take 24 hours — the same as we do with wins — and digest it … and move on.”

Although the schedule eases up slightly — the final four Big 12 opponents are unranked and below .500 in league play — the Cowboys’ once-promising season is at risk of unraveling depending on how the team responds.

“It’s a big day tomorrow,” linebacker Mason Cobb said after the game. “Tomorrow will decide whether we want to be the team we are today or the team we were when we’ve come out victorious. Tomorrow is important. We’ve got to keep our heads in the game and move on.”