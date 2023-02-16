STILLWATER — The 2022 MLB Draft proved costly for Oklahoma State’s pitching staff.

First, ace pitcher Justin Campbell was selected 37th overall by the Cleveland Guardians. He was followed by the Tampa Bay Rays drafting Trevor Martin.

Victor Mederos and Bryce Osmond went to the Los Angeles Angels, as well. By the time the draft concluded, the Cowboys’ entire weekend rotation had been cleaned out.

Fast forward roughly eight months, and the Cowboys have retooled the unit. With the OSU season opening this weekend in Arlington, Texas, playing against Missouri, Arkansas and Vanderbilt as part of the College Baseball Showdown, the first glimpse at the new rotation will be seen.

OSU coach Josh Holliday said the opening portion of the season will rely on pitchers to “piggyback” off each other, each throwing minimal innings to start the year.

“We’re developing multiple guys to go out and throw chunks of innings,” Holliday said. “Then, ultimately, Coach (Rob) Walton will settle in on where he thinks guys have a chance to thrive.”

But, who could those guys be?

Ahead of the Cowboys’ three-game weekend, OSU lists Long Beach State transfer Juaron Watts-Brown and freshman Brennan Phillips as probable starters in Arlington.

The third starting spot remains to be determined.

Watts-Brown’s role has appeared solidified since he arrived at OSU. Entering his second year, the 6-foot-3 righty was named a second-team All-American by D1Baseball after throwing 111 strikeouts and the first no-hitter in LBSU history as a freshman.

“I know he’s gotten some nice recognition heading into the season,” Holliday said. “He’s still a younger player when it comes to becoming him, but he’s talented and we’re counting on to just go out there and do what he can do, which is pump four quality pitches in the strike zone and compete hard for us.”

As for Phillips, the 6-foot-1 lefty was named the Tulsa World's Baseball Player of the Year as a junior and senior at Owasso High School, throwing 120 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA.

Ranked as the No. 165 prospect in the country by Perfect Game, Phillips’ is projected to see his first collegiate appearance this weekend.

But, that third spot remains open. Compounded with Holliday’s comments on working multiple pitchers into the game, who else could make an impact in the Cowboys’ opening weekend?

Here are some others to watch for.

Nolan McLean, RHP: After returning for his junior year, the Cowboys have been working to stretch McLean’s innings out this season. Last season, he would typically see one inning of work per appearance.

“Whatever the team needs,” McLean said of his pitching role this season. “My arm has built up enough shape to be a starter, closer, both.”

Ryan Bogusz, RHP: Bogusz pitched in 20 games last season, starting three and posting a 3.86 ERA. Bogusz posted an 8-inning win against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament last season, but mainly pitched between one-four innings in 2022.

Brian Hendry, RHP: A 6-foot-4 righty, Hendry transferred into the Cowboys’ program from St. John’s after missing the 2022 season with an injury. He started nine games for the Red Storm, recording 46 strikeouts in 58 innings of work.