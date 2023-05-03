STILLWATER — With the spring NCAA Transfer Portal window officially closing this past weekend, no players will be allowed to enter for another seven months.

Since opening on Dec. 5, a staggering 3,200 college football players entered their name into the transfer portal, setting a new record. Since being introduced during the 2018-19 season, the portal has exponentially exploded, growing larger each year.

Entering May, more than 1,000 of those 3,200 have yet to find a new school.

And while Oklahoma State was hit hard during the winter period, the Cowboys avoided another transfer portal fiasco during the 15-day spring window. In total, OSU lost one scholarship player, with left tackle Caleb Etienne transferring to incoming Big 12 school BYU.

Edge rusher Ben Kopenski also entered, but the 6-foot-1 redshirt senior wasn’t listed on OSU’s spring roster, implying he wouldn’t be returning to the Cowboys' program.

Of course, some walk-on players left. Wide receivers Jaxon Deason and Harrison Dempsey entered, as well as former Hooker quarterback Gavynn Parker. Defensively, safety Dylan Davis left.

But overall, it has been quiet this spring in Stillwater.

Compared to OSU’s winter transfer portal exodus, when 16 scholarship players exited the program — a good chunk of which were starters — and the Cowboys drew national attention for the departures, this spring window was a polar opposite.

Several reasons factor into that. The spring window is not as popular as the winter period, which lasts an entire month longer. Players also put themselves at a disadvantage entering a new program in the summer compared to winter.

For coaches, not acclimating new transfers during spring practice is a tall task.

“Anything that happens in the portal from now, until football, most schools are not going to be able to replace,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said a week before the spring window opened. “So, it’ll be a deficiency.”

OSU did manage to replace Etienne’s roster spot quickly, scooping up offensive lineman Jarrett Henry, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound product from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, days after Etienne left.

Another concern Gundy holds is balancing attrition with portal players. Henry will be a sophomore at OSU this season. Etienne will be a redshirt senior with the Cougars.

“My fear is getting your numbers skewed,” Gundy said in March. “That can happen if you’re not careful. We might not always be able to control that. That’s the one thing that I’m a little concerned with right now.”

Regardless, it’s the lone blip in OSU’s spring.

In fact, OSU’s 17 scholarship transfer losses during the 2022-23 offseason doesn’t even rank in the top 20 nationally anymore. Those honors belong to schools like Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders with a jaw-dropping 56 players having left since he took over, according to On3Sports.

Well below Sanders’ program is Ole Miss with 33, followed by a tie between Texas A&M and Oregon at 31. Rounding out the top five is Arizona State — a school OSU will play this September — at 31 departures.

The argument can be made the Cowboys didn’t lose quantity, but quality this offseason. Starting spots at quarterback, linebacker, running back, cornerback and three of the top six wide receivers need to be replaced.

Gundy brought in 13 portal additions this offseason, but the answer to how it shapes up won’t be known until fall. But through the first chapter of OSU’s 2023 season things appear to have calmed down.