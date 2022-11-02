After long offseason, OSU basketball opens with exhibition Thursday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State returns to the basketball court Thursday in an official way for the first time since last season ended eight months ago.

After serving their NCAA-mandated postseason ban, the Cowboys start a new chapter with an exhibition against Ouachita Baptist ahead of the season opener Monday against UT-Arlington.

“I’m excited to get started,” sixth-year coach Mike Boynton said. “Obviously it’s been a long offseason — longer than we hoped it would have been — but that’s all behind us and I think our guys share that excitement. We’re looking forward to seeing how it all starts to come together.”

On a team with only 11 scholarship players, OSU boasts the reigning Big 12 co-defensive player of the year in center Moussa Cisse and an All-Big 12 guard in Avery Anderson III. Other key pieces include Tulsa natives Bryce Thompson and Kalib Boone.

“We’ve got a brand-new team and our team chemistry got a lot better,” Cisse said. “I feel like we’ve got good things coming.”

With its lone exhibition, the Cowboys will look to start meshing with a group of newcomers who include transfers John-Michael Wright and Caleb Asberry in addition to freshman Quion Williams.

“We’ve got to respect our opponent no matter who it is,” Thompson said. “We’re going to come out like it’s a real game and try to execute everything like we would if we were playing a Big 12 opponent. We just want to go out and handle our business.”

Starting lineup taking shape

Asked Tuesday about what his starting lineup might look like, Boynton said the team has been going with Wright, Anderson, Thompson, Boone and Cisse in practice.

“That’s kind of been the way we’ve trended for about 2½, three weeks now,” Boynton said. “But they all need to practice well today and tomorrow to give me confidence that they’re ready to go under the lights. I think they all will be. If that’s the case, that’s who we’ll roll out there first.”

Shorter bench than usual

OSU is taking two of its scholarship reductions this season, meaning the team doesn’t have a lot of depth. Does Boynton do anything differently to ward off injuries?

“That’s kind of trying to control the uncontrollable,” he said. “We’re not going to do anything that we know will expose us … but I don’t necessarily plan practices with injuries in mind.”

Familiar name in Stillwater

Division II Ouachita Baptist is coached by Dennis Nutt, whose brothers Houston and Dickey played football and basketball, respectively, at OSU before launching coaching careers. Boynton coached alongside Dennis Nutt at Coastal Carolina.

“I usually don’t love to play against friends,” Boynton said. “I do like playing against people who I respect and we certainly know we’re going to try to make each other better.”