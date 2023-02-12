Woody Newton wrapped the rebound tightly between his arms.

When it was apparent none of the Iowa State players were going to intentionally foul the Oklahoma State guard, he slowly dribbled the ball down the court, watching the final seconds ooze off the game clock.

The final buzzer signified one thing for the Cowboys. It was the signature win they been needing.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys walked into Ames, Iowa, without Avery Anderson, their second-best scorer. They walked out of Hilton Coliseum – a venue no visiting team had won in this season – with a 64-56 win, and their sixth victory in seven games.

OSU’s win streak ballooned to five, the longest in the Big 12, the next closest being Baylor with three. The Cowboys’ 7-5 conference record slots them squarely in the mix for fourth place, tied with the Cyclones and Kansas State.

In mid-January, NCAA Tournament aspirations looked like a pipe dream for OSU. A 9-8 overall record paired with one conference win in five games spelled trouble.

A month later, those numbers have improved to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in Big 12 play. More importantly, the win pulled OSU off the bubble.

With Selection Sunday less than a month away, how have the Cowboys turned things around?

Without Anderson, guards John-Michael Wright and Bryce Thompson have been vital in powering the Cowboys’ offense.

After scoring 21 points against Texas Tech earlier in the week, Thompson followed up with 12 points Saturday, including a crucial jump shot with 2:15 left in the game to give OSU a two-possession lead.

Wright notched 19 against the Cyclones, leading all OSU scorers and facilitated the offense down the final stretch. In a game where OSU didn’t score in the final three minutes of the first half, Wright’s offense kept the game within reach.

“I was just trying to let the game come to me,” he said. “We were working through our bigs and they were trying to double down and my bigs were finding me and my teammates were finding me and helping me get good looks at the rim.”

Those “bigs” have been vital for the Cowboys. In conference games where 7-foot-1 center Moussa Cisse has played, OSU possess a 7-1 record.

The lone loss? A two-point defeat against Kansas, an opponent the Cowboys will draw again Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The defense has also done its part. OSU coach Mike Boynton lauded the Cowboys’ defense against Iowa State following the game, stating that the ability to stick to the game plan was vital in securing the win.

OSU held ISU to 35.1% shooting from the field, the lowest mark the Cyclones have shot this season.

Additionally, the Cowboys now rank sixth in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.29%), trailing only Tennessee, Houston, Alabama, Rutgers and Utah.

Four of those schools are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25, three of which are ranked in the top six.

Three-point percentage defense ranks high, too. The Cowboys slot in 17th in the country, allowing opponents to shot 29.5% from three on average.

Since Jan. 21, the Cowboys have rattled off three wins against ranked teams. Two against Iowa State and another versus TCU.

Of the six remaining games, four come against teams currently ranked. This week, OSU draws the No. 9 Jayhawks – who are coming off wins against ranked Texas and a blowout against Oklahoma – and No. 17 TCU, who could have leading scorer Mike Miles return from injury this week.

No. 12 Kansas State and No. 14 Baylor come to Stillwater in the next two weeks. The Bears, winners of their last three, handed the Cowboys their worst loss of the season (16 points) before OSU started its winning streak.

There’s abundant opportunity for the Cowboys to continue building their NCAA Tournament resume. But for now, Saturday proved to be the signature win OSU needed to get off the bubble.