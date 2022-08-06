After emotional rollercoaster of two knee injuries, OSU defensive end Trace Ford ready for return

STILLWATER — Since he last played in an Oklahoma State game almost 600 days ago, defensive end Trace Ford has experienced the emotional rollercoaster of two season-ending knee injuries.

“Some days you don’t want to get out of bed, and some days you’re very optimistic about the future and what you can do,” Ford said at OSU’s media day Saturday. “You’ve just got to take it one day at a time. One day you’re going to be super happy, and at the end of the day, you’re going to be super depressed.”

After recovering from a torn ACL that concluded his sophomore season early, Ford was primed for another successful campaign when he tore the ACL in his other knee during warmups two days before the 2021 opener.

“The first time I tore it, I was screaming bloody murder,” he said. “But the second time, I thought I hyperextended it. … I was in denial, like no way, no way.

“It was definitely worse the second time. Just like, I have to do this all again plus I have to sit out a season.”

The effect on Ford was substantial. Some days he would sit in his room and cry, until his friends noticed he was isolating himself and they would get him to play video games or go fishing with them.

“It’s a challenge mentally — you get injured and then you get injured again,” coach Mike Gundy said. “It can be a difficult experience when you take something away from somebody that they really love to do. That’s tough on young people. It’s tough on adults.”

One of Ford’s sisters — he has eight siblings — recently tore an ACL playing basketball, and he’s been there every step of the way to make sure she feels the type of support that got him through his injuries.

“I didn’t believe in depression, I didn’t believe in none of that mental health stuff until I got hurt,” Ford said. “And I feel like my empathy has gone through the roof for people.”

Heading into a season that begins Sept. 1 against Central Michigan, Ford is medically cleared but protected in practice while getting more reps leading up to the first game.

“He’s tough, mentally and physically,” said defensive end Collin Oliver, who played with Ford at Edmond Santa Fe. “I think he’s going to bounce back well.”

With Ford back, the defensive line is loaded with talent including Oliver, Tyler Lacy and Brock Martin at the end positions. On the interior are the likes of Brendon Evers, Sione Asi and Samuela Tuihalamaka.

“I feel like we still don’t have the respect we deserve, that we’re still underdogs, and that’s how we have been since I’ve been here at least,” Ford said. “We’ve all known the talent we have, and we just go out there and prove it. I think this year will just be even better than what it has been.”

Ford said he expects to have jitters when he returns to the field next month, eager to put his difficult journey behind him and start the next chapter of his career.

“I just want to get back out there and play to my best potential, just let my game do the talking,” he said. “I don’t really have any goals. I just want to let some aggression out when I get out there and play. That’s all I want.”