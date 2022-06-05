After early wins in OKC, Oklahoma State sits on brink of first-ever WCWS championship series appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State has been here, in the Women’s College World Series at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, under coach Kenny Gajewski. But never before have the Cowgirls been here with the seventh-year coach.

That’s because seventh-seeded OSU can do something it’s never done in the NCAA era Monday night: beat Big 12 rival Texas in Oklahoma City and Gajewski and the Cowgirls will advance to the program’s first-ever WCWS championship series appearance.

“It just feels good,” Gajewski said after OSU topped No. 14-seed Florida Saturday. “I'm really happy for our fans. I'm really happy for our alumni. Happy for our team. So many people put so much into this program. I mean, it's wild.”

On the heels of a Game 1 comeback past unseeded Arizona and the weekend's decisive victory over the Gators, the Cowgirls are deeper into the WCWS bracket than they’ve ever been in their pair of previous WCWS visits since Gajewski arrived in Stillwater in 2016.

Now, against a Longhorns program its beaten four times this spring, OSU enters Monday’s semifinal (6 p.m, ESPN) one win away from a trip to the championship series and its first shot at a national title since Sandy Fischer led her Cowgirls to the AIAW finals in 1982.

“I think the expectation was to be here (at the WCWS),” said left-hander Kelly Maxwell. “But I think the standard now is to be in that final game. So we're just doing everything we can to be there.”

OSU remains unbeaten at the 2022 WCWS with 10 wins in row due in no small part to Maxwell and the pair of masterful performances she's delivered in the circle, leaving Gajewski with a decision to make Monday.

After Maxwell fanned 14 Arizona hitters on 126 pitches Thursday night, Gajewski sent the redshirt junior back to the circle Saturday and the decision paid off. In her 27th start of the season, Maxwell (21-4) retired 15 straight Florida hitters and cruised in her 20th complete game of the season in the Cowgirls’ first WCWS shutout since 1998.

“I did get a little tired at the end but I was able to push through,” Maxwell said following Saturday’s 121-pitch effort.

With a day off Sunday, OSU could once again call on Maxwell to start under the lights Monday.

If not, the Cowgirls will turn to right-hander Morgan Day, who has allowed more than one run only once in four postseason outings this spring. Day has taken wins from each of her two outings against Texas in 2022, allowing one run in each game.

Whichever OSU starter toes the rubber Monday, OSU has already turned in its best WCWS performance under Gajewski in the Cowgirls’ third consecutive WCWS appearance.

In both 2019 and 2021 — the program’s first two WCWS trips under the 50-year-old coach — OSU followed Game 1 wins with Day 2 losses that dropped the Cowgirls into the tournament's loser’s bracket. Saturday’s win flipped the script and has OSU on the brink of a place in the WCWS championship series with top-ranked Oklahoma on the other side of the bracket.

The Cowgirls’ climb — from Super Regional and WCWS hopefuls in Gajewski’s early seasons to national championship contenders in 2022 — has been a slow burn.

Julia Cottrill, the daughter of OSU assistant Jeff Cottrill, has seen OSU’s rise both up close and from afar. The junior catcher joined the program in 2022 after two seasons at Florida and went 3-for-3 with an RBI against her former team Saturday.

“I've got to watch this program for quite a while now,” she said. “The way (the Cowgirls) hold themselves, they're never out of a ballgame and continue to make that the standard every year. It was really fun to watch and it's really fun to be a part of.”

Cheyenne Factor, who bunted Cottrill in for her 34th RBI of the spring Saturday night, has been there for every step the program’s taken since 2019.

“My freshman year we got (to the WCWS) and that's what we were happy to do, you know?” the senior outfielder said. “Then last year we thought we could win it. We went 1-2. This year, I mean, (winning) is what we expect to do.”

Winning games and advancing as far as any OSU team since 1982 has come with certain burdens.

Gajewski explained Saturday night that strong fan interest has the program scrambling for available tickets at Hall of Fame Stadium, which hosted a record crowd of 12,533 on Saturday.

“We have an absolute mess with tickets, trying to take care of everyone,” Gajewski said. “We're on the secondary market trying to buy 'em. It's absurd what the prices are. It's great, but it's absurd.

“We want to get everyone here. Let everybody be a part of this. I'm just grateful for our kids and the way that they played.”

Should the Cowgirls win again Monday to secure a place in the WCWS championship series, the demand will be even greater.

