After Baylor struggles, OSU’s Sanders focused on the “little things” ahead of Texas

OSU’s head coach said again Monday that the Cowboys needed to protect Sanders better; his first interception of the game came in the face of an unimpeded Baylor blitz.

“We didn't protect him very well,” Gundy said.

But on the second and third interceptions, Sanders operated from a clean pocket and simply sailed both throws to receivers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens and each ended up in the hands of a Bears defender.

On those both passes — and several others throughout the game — Gundy saw issues in his quarterback's footwork and throwing mechanics.

“He's not square. He's not balanced. He's not (being) athletic. He's not moving forward and in a position to be an effective thrower,” Gundy said. “Three or four of those times, it wasn't his fault – there's a bad guy in his face. A couple times was his fault because he didn't set his feet, maybe anticipating that.”

“But he understands that and (quarterbacks coach Tim) Rattay understands that, and we're working on it.”