STILLWATER — Mike Kayl intently watched the practice unfolding at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.

After coming to visit Stillwater from Nebraska, The Gretna High School head coach examined all different aspects of the group. But he was fixated on the quarterback wearing No. 6.

Four months ago, Kayl’s team was led to its second-straight state championship game appearance with No. 6. He helped the group accumulate a 24-2 record across the past two seasons.

The blonde hair billowed out the back of his helmet as he flung a ball deep down the field. The orange and black attire threw Kayl off, but he could instantly recognize the pass.

That was his quarterback, Zane Flores.

“The crazy thing is, he could be running track here,” Kayl told the Tulsa World. “He’s still just kind of a senior in high school, but he’s down there. The oddness is he’s down there at a Power Five school.

“Am I surprised he’s doing it? Absolutely not. I knew he had that potential.”

While Flores’ path to starting on the field at Boone Pickens Stadium might still be a couple years away, the 6-foot-3 true freshman is the latest promising prospect to join OSU’s quarterback room.

“He’s surviving out her in team functions, which is not easy to do when you’re a high school kid,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

The top-ranked prospect in OSU’s 2023 recruiting class and No. 27 quarterback in the cycle, Flores enrolled early, working with the team throughout the spring schedule and earning reps as the Cowboys search for a new quarterback this offseason.

Kayl broke down exactly what the Cowboys are getting from the coveted prospect.

For starters, he’s versatile. Kayl says of the all the quarterbacks he’s coached, Flores stands out because he’s got the arm strength to throw “sideline-to-sideline”, but also the accuracy to go deep and the finesse to execute quick screens.

He’s got experience. Flores started his freshman year, splitting reps as Gretna elevated to Class A, the largest classification in Nebraska. He’d start all three of the following years.

“He’s a level-headed kid,” Kayl said. “You never see him get too excited or too down about something.”

But what stood out the most is Flores’ work ethic. He’s not one to get content. Kayl tells a story of Flores often jumping the fence at Gretna’s football field with teammates to work on routes and passes late at night.

“We have our facility locked, and there’s supposed to be a coach there,” Kayl said. “Sometimes, I’d get called up saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got guys on the field.’”

Despite all that, recruitment moved slow. Perhaps a byproduct of the NCAA Transfer Portal and its impact on high school recruiting, Flores didn’t gain any interest until late.

“His junior year he started to spark some interest,” Kayl said. All it took was Flores tossing 2,885 yards for 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions that season.

Big 12 foes Kansas and Kansas State offered. Surrounding schools like Missouri and Memphis made pitches. Others attempted to make a late pitch.

But the Cowboys staved them off, and potential have their quarterback of the future.

“They saw that this kid maybe was flying under the radar, and they came in and made an offer,” Kayl said.

Flores would commit to OSU on April 17, 2022, still months away from his senior season at Gretna. But there was still one last thing he wanted to work on before arriving in Stillwater.

His rushing ability.

“That’s something he wanted to work on, is work on his speed, and we ran him a little bit more, so you could definitely tell the way he was able to run the ball and made some phenomenal runs in the championship game,” Kayl said.

Kayl admits, they didn’t run him much his first three years in an attempt to keep Flores healthy. But as a senior, Flores rushed for 10 touchdowns and a career-high 262 yards.

“It’s difficult to come in as a high school kid and play quarterback at this level,” Gundy said. “I mean, even though he’s made a bunch of mistakes, he’s what we hoped that he will be as of now.”