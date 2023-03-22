STILLWATER — Mike Gundy did his research.

After Derek Mason, Oklahoma State’s former defensive coordinator, announced he was taking a sabbatical from coaching in January, Gundy needed to find his replacement, and fast.

“I started watching video all across the country for what I thought we needed,” Gundy said. “There’s only this many of them that actually understand the system. I went and interviewed all of them. You can count them on one hand. I looked everywhere.”

He’d eventually land on Bryan Nardo, the defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University. An interview that lasted more than six hours ended with Gundy knowing Nardo was the proper hire.

Gundy had even dipped into the high school level during the process, but things never moved far enough along for him to hire one.

“I called all the people he worked for,” Gundy said. “He either paid everybody off or whatever, but nobody could say anything bad about the guy. As a person and a football coach.”

In what will be Nardo’s most high-profile job to date, Gundy anticipates the Cowboys meshing Nardo’s defensive formations, built on three down defensive linemen, with four-down philosophies OSU used under Mason and Jim Knowles.

“He obviously is going to be able to run what he thinks is best along with the defensive staff,” Gundy said. “There were a lot of things over the last two or three years that we were pretty good at defensively. So, we don’t want to go away from those.”

Gundy alluded to the Cowboys’ recent success on third downs, allowing opponents to convert only 27.1% of the time last season, the third highest at the FBS level. The season before, the Cowboys ranked second in the country at 28.4%.

“He’s a great guy,” OSU safety Lyrik Rawls said. “He’s already willing to get to know us, we set up times to meet with him personally and then breaking down the defense as well. He loves this defense and I’m willing to love it with him.”

Nardo is still an under-the-radar coach, similar to when Gundy hired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich back in 2013. The fact that Nardo and Yurcich came from the same Division II conference is just a coincidence, Gundy said.

But if all goes well, retaining Nardo could be difficult.

“Bryan comes in as a young guy that people are looking at,” he said. “I feel like we’ll do really well on defense in a few years. If that happens, we’ll have a hard time keeping him.”