STILLWATER — After notching 21 wins and returning Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament, Jacie Hoyt received a contract extension Friday.

Terms for the contract are not immediately available. When hired in March 2022, Hoyt signed a five-year, $500,000 contract. The latest contract extension was approved by the Oklahoma State University/A&M Board of Regents.

The extension comes after Hoyt guided OSU to a 21-12 record, earning a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 9 Miami in the first round.

"When we hired Coach Hoyt, we were confident that she was the right person to return Cowgirl basketball to being competitive in the Big 12 and nationally," OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a press release. "After one season, she is ahead of schedule and we look forward to the future under her leadership."

Attention now turns to Hoyt's ability to continue the success this offseason, after major departures to graduation and the transfer portal leave the Cowgirls with five returning players.

On Thursday, OSU signed North Texas transfer Quincy Noble, a redshirt senior who was a first-team All-Conference USA selection after averaging 17 points a game.