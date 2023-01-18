A week since Derek Mason announced he was leaving, what candidates are still on the board?

STILLWATER — Less than a week ago, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced he was taking a sabbatical.

After being within the Cowboys’ program for a year, the veteran coordinator is stepping away from football, the latest in a series of gut punches for OSU’s football program.

It doesn’t come at the best time for the Cowboys either.

The coaching carousel, which has started earlier and earlier each season, has steadily slowed down as students return to campus and coaches begin preparing for spring football.

So, now a week into the process, who’s available?

Joe Bob Clements

A easy choice for OSU this late in the process would be to stay internal for the next hire. The most viable in-house option for the Cowboys will be Clements, who has been with the program since 2013.

Clements coached defensive line for the majority of his time with OSU, but recently transitioned to coaching linebackers this season. After Knowles left in December 2021, Clements — along with cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie and safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt — assumed the defensive coordinator role for the Cowboys’ 37-35 bowl game win against Notre Dame.

In stops at Kansas State, San Diego State and Kansas, Clements has never officially been hired as a defensive coordinator, excluding his one game with the Cowboys. OSU coach Mike Gundy has historically looked outside of his program when making coordinator hires, but with Mason’s departure coming late, an internal promotion could happen.

Gary Patterson

The longtime TCU coach and current special assistant to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Patterson is a seasoned defensive mind.

When news of Mason’s departure hit the Internet, fans clamored for the Cowboys to give Patterson a look. With his future with the Longhorns currently up in the air — and Patterson reportedly making six times more than what his position normally nets — his OSU chances could be slim.

But, a Patterson get would be monumental for the Cowboys’ defense, albeit maybe a short-lived tenure.

David Reeves

Reeves, UAB’s defensive coordinator, was in the mix for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job a year ago after Knowles left, and OSU could again look at him this year.

He is coming off his sixth season with the UAB program, coaching his defenses to top 10 units in total defense from 2018-2020. The 2021 group finished inside the top 20 before finishing 48th this season.

The Blazers unit ranked nationally in the top 10 in third-down defense several times during Reeves’ tenure, including a No. 2 spot in 2018.

Reeves is also familiar with the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, with his being named a semifinalist in 2018 and a nominee in 2019.

Spencer Danielson

If the Cowboys want to go young, as they have before, Danielson would fit the mold.

The 33-year-old Danielson has been at Boise State since 2017, recently being promoted to defensive coordinator before the 2021 season. The Cowboys had an up-close look at his defense in 2021 — which held opponents to 19 points per game, good for 12th nationally — when they traveled to Boise, Idaho, and escaped with a win.

This season, the group held opponents to 292.5 yards per game, a statistic that ranked No. 7 nationally.

They forced 1.4 turnovers per game, ranking a spot below OSU this season, and tied with Knowles’ Ohio State team.