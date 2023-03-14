STILLWATER — The Beeghly Center holds 6,300 fans.

Built in 1979 on the Youngstown State University campus, the arena in northeast Ohio will serve as the starting point for Oklahoma State in the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

After failing to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Cowboys earned the top seed in the NIT, but staffing issues — with OSU hosting the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa and the women’s basketball team headed for Bloomington, Indiana — forced the Cowboys to play a road game to start.

“Unique is certainly the words to describe that,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “But at the end of the day as a competitor, it’s a chance to continue to play in what I would imagine would be a pretty good environment.”

What should be expected of that environment? The Penguins average roughly 2,800 fans a game. How that number swings with the Cowboys in town will be something to monitor.

Additionally, YSU’s athletic department announced Sunday night it partnered with Medical Mutual of Ohio to provide free tickets to students for the game.

It will be the first meeting between the schools. An upset win against the Cowboys would be only the second all-time for the Penguins against a P5 program.

“To be perfectly honest, they’re probably in a little bit different situation,” Boynton continued. “I’m sure their goal was to get to the NCAA Tournament too, but when you’re in that league and it’s a one-bid, to be able to play still and to host is a big deal.”

Harris Jr. tears ACL, Anderson unlikely

During OSU’s Big 12 Tournament game against Oklahoma, senior guard Chris Harris Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the first half. He briefly returned in the second half, but after attempting a 3-pointer, he motioned to the bench to be substituted out after landing.

He would miss the following game against Texas. It’s the third ACL injury Harris Jr. has suffered on his left knee in four years.

“Disappointing for him, certainly just crushing for that kid,” Boynton said. “He’s never really had a chance physically to do it at a consistent level here.”

Surgery for Harris Jr. will be scheduled in the near future, Boynton confirmed.

“At this point, you’re talking about a kid’s life,” Boynton continued. “I don’t know how many times you can have surgery on your knee and still have the quality of life you need.”

As for guard Avery Anderson — who hasn’t played since Feb. 1 with a left wrist injury — Boynton said Anderson isn’t as far along with his recovery as the team hoped and he will not be available Wednesday.

Scouting Youngstown State

The Penguins looked primed to claim the Horizon League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after finishing 15-5 in conference play and earning the top seed in the conference tournament.

But an upset against Northern Kentucky resulted in YSU falling out of the field, instead landing in the NIT.

The Penguins are built with an explosive offense, with this year’s group setting school records in points (2,721) and made field goals (995), finishing ranked sixth in the country in points per game at 82.5.

Senior guard Dwayne Cohill powers the offense, averaging 17.8 points a game and recording 159 assists. He’s the first YSU player in 51 years to tally 500-plus points and 150-plus assists in one season.

Oklahoma State at Youngstown State

6 p.m. Wednesday, Beeghly Center, Youngstown, Ohio

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 18-15, 8-10 Big 12; YSU 24-9, 15-5 Horizon

Last meeting: The Cowboys and Penguins have never met.