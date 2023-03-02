STILLWATER — Kenny Gajewski has talked about a new softball stadium for years.

In April 2021, the Oklahoma State softball coach discussed with reporters a new stadium could be ready as soon as 2-3 years. Several weeks ago, he mentioned things were moving.

Now, as part of OSU’s new master plan for its athletic village, the idea is becoming solidified. Among the new proposed facilities, the Cowgirl softball program would receive a new stadium, built on the site where Allie P. Reynolds Stadium currently is.

Major roadblocks await though. The athletic department hopes to not take on debt for the projects, instead coming from donations. But for Gajewski, fundraising is something he enjoys.

“I’ve had a fundraising cap on here for eight years,” he said. “We raise a lot of money here. We’re always working and there’s more people that are coming to the table, which is kind of cool.

“I’ll always fundraise here. I enjoy it, it’s not work I don’t look at is as work at all. It’s a necessary thing, and what better way ... All I do it talk about our team, I’m not some fundraising genius here.”

Another is a timeline for the project to be accomplished. Gajewski said he’s sent the artist renderings out to recruits and others involved in the program, with the first question being when they expect the stadium to be completed.

There currently isn’t a timeline for projects to be completed.

“I think if someone walked up and said, 'Hey, I want to make softball happen’ then softball is going to go first,” Gajewski said. “That’s how this is going to work I think.”

Becker powering OSU’s ‘shocking’ offense

To Gajewski, Rachel Becker is an “All-American.”

High praise from Gajewski, but Becker — OSU’s starting second baseman who transferred from Purdue — is currently leading the Cowgirls in batting average, runs and OPS. After starting all 14 games this season, Becker’s average sits at .579, with the next closest being outfielder Tallen Edwards at .442.

Becker, OSU’s usual lead-off batter, has scored 17 runs this season, tied with two others.

“It has gone way better than I expected,” Becker said of the transition. “Even just dating back to the fall when I got here, everybody on this team made it so easy.”

Becker’s bat leads the Cowgirls’ offense, something that Gajewski has been surprised by this season.

“I’m maybe a hair shocked on how we performed and we have this, ‘I’m going to cut your throat out’ mentality,” he said. “It’s suffocating. We hit the ball hard.”

Still sorting out the pitching staff

As a team, the Cowgirls are pitching a combined 2.60 ERA and allowing opponents to bat .204. But, with added depth — and Gajewski hoping to maximize it by using four pitchers — OSU is still working on solidifying a rotation.

“It hasn’t been great like we’re going to be,” Gajewski said. “I think part of that is the fact that we’re dividing up innings between like four kids. It’s hard for anybody to get real sharp yet. We’re trying to identify kind of how that looks and works.”

Gajewski added, Kelly Maxwell and Lexi Kilfoyl will provide a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation, but he noted Kilfoyl is not 100% healthy after returning from a hip injury.

“She’s cleared, but its like anything, when you have surgery on a hip or a shoulder, you may feel good, but it takes a good year to get to normal,” Gajewski said.