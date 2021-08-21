A proven performer in limited action, OSU's Jackson will get best shot yet in 2021

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy is hesitant to acknowledge the trait that separates Dezmon Jackson from the rest of Oklahoma State’s running backs, even if it is the redshirt senior’s most valuable characteristic.
“I don’t say this a lot but he actually plays better in games than he practices,” Gundy said of Jackson. “Now, he practices hard. But in games he slashes and seems to be more productive than he actually is in live settings in practice ... there’s very few young men that I’ve come across in my career that were actually able to do that.”
Jackson, the former Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College transfer, is one of four running backs within a deep position group expected to be in the mix for OSU this fall. Along with fellow redshirt senior LD Brown, sophomore Dominic Richardson and Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren, Jackson will get his share of carries as OSU plans to spread snaps between its rushers to fill the void left by former All-American Chuba Hubbard.
And when it comes to Gundy’s assessment, the 5-foot-11 runner agrees with his head coach.
“I’ve always referred to myself as not really a practice guy — I don’t know why,” Jackson said. “When I’m in practice, I don’t know, it doesn’t really click for me. But when I get on the field it’s just so easy.”
To this point, Jackson’s time on the field with the Cowboys has been limited. In his first season at OSU in 2019, Jackson appeared in two games before redshirting. Opportunities were more fruitful last fall when Jackson appeared in eight games and finished as the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher, operating still in Hubbard’s shadow.
But Jackson struck when his chance arrived, delivering a breakout performance against Texas Tech on Nov. 28. In the 50-44 win over the Red Raiders, he carried the ball 36 times for 235 yards and three scores. The monstrous effort marked the highest single-game rushing output in the Big 12 in 2020 and the fourth 230-plus yard rushing performance for the Cowboys since 2000.
Jackson remains prideful of the performance — from which he said the adrenaline lasted 48 hours — but the late-season thrashing of the Texas Tech defense is far in his rearview mirror now.
“After that game, I probably watched it once,” Jackson said. “But I don’t really look back at it too much because I feel like I still have a lot to prove myself. But it definitely holds me to a standard.”
While the stated plan is to distribute carries among each of its top ball carriers, the Cowboys backfield is screaming for a lead back to take charge, and in his showing against the Red Raiders — and a subsequent 118-yard effort against TCU — Jackson proved he might be capable of taking on the mantle.
Looking forward to a season in which he may see the most playing time in his OSU career, Jackson explained the switch he can’t quite turn on for practice that gets flicked ferociously when he enters live game action.
“I think it’s just my adrenaline going, knowing it’s game day,” he said. “Playing with my teammates. Playing in front of fans. Just doing something I love. It gets me going.”
Gundy, for his part, doesn’t mind the gap between Jackson’s practice speed and in-game performances. He described Jackson as a slasher who takes advantage of the reps he’s given, and compared him to former OSU All-Big 12 back Keith Toston.
If Gundy is OK, it’s because Jackson has stepped up when it’s mattered, and he’ll have chances to deliver again this fall.
“There is a big role for him on this team in terms of what he brings to the table,” Gundy said. “And when we put him in games last year and asked him to be successful, he was very successful.”