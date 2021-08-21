A proven performer in limited action, OSU's Jackson will get best shot yet in 2021

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy is hesitant to acknowledge the trait that separates Dezmon Jackson from the rest of Oklahoma State’s running backs, even if it is the redshirt senior’s most valuable characteristic.

“I don’t say this a lot but he actually plays better in games than he practices,” Gundy said of Jackson. “Now, he practices hard. But in games he slashes and seems to be more productive than he actually is in live settings in practice ... there’s very few young men that I’ve come across in my career that were actually able to do that.”

Jackson, the former Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College transfer, is one of four running backs within a deep position group expected to be in the mix for OSU this fall. Along with fellow redshirt senior LD Brown, sophomore Dominic Richardson and Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren, Jackson will get his share of carries as OSU plans to spread snaps between its rushers to fill the void left by former All-American Chuba Hubbard.

And when it comes to Gundy’s assessment, the 5-foot-11 runner agrees with his head coach.

“I’ve always referred to myself as not really a practice guy — I don’t know why,” Jackson said. “When I’m in practice, I don’t know, it doesn’t really click for me. But when I get on the field it’s just so easy.”