STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is set to begin its 2023 season softball in less than a week.

“I think we’re bringing a really good team to the table,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said during the Cowgirls’ media day. “A lot of experience, a lot of new faces.”

That’s 14 new faces to be exact.

Between a retooled infield, a four-pitcher rotation and a should-still-be-in-high-school outfielder, OSU had reshaped its program ahead of the 2023 season, which begins Friday against Oregon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Here’s what to know about this year’s group:

Kelly Maxwell is returning. She’ll also do it again in 2024

Tabbed as one of the nation’s top pitchers, OSU’s left-handed ace Kelly Maxwell will spearhead the Cowgirls’ pitching staff this season.

She’ll also do it in 2024. On Friday, it was announced the first-team All-American pitcher would return to OSU after this season, giving the Cowgirls two more years with Maxwell.

“I have the rest of my life to work,” she said. “So, coming back for another year is something I have to look forward to.”

Maxwell will again serve as the Cowgirls No. 1 pitcher this season, but it’s a group that will look different without Miranda Elish and Morgan Day.

The Cowgirls will employ four pitchers throughout the season, a move that’s uncommon in collegiate softball.

There’s Maxwell, who will serve as OSU’s ace, followed behind right-handed Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl. The 6-foot-2 Kilfoyl notably threw a perfect game against Georgia last season and notched a 2.36 ERA as a junior.

Pitchers No. 3 and No. 4 are interchangeable, Gajewski said. OSU added Virginia Tech transfer Ivy Rosenberry, someone Gajewski describes as a “hidden gem” capable of throwing 68-71 mph. True freshman Kyra Aycock rounds out the group.

Sophomore pitcher Tatum Clopton is expected to miss the entire season after shoulder labrum surgery, Gajewski said.

“When we get in that postseason play, it’s tough when you see teams over and over again to try and give them new looks so being able to have four pitchers that can carry the load is awesome for our staff,” Maxwell said.

Retooling the infield

Shortstop Kiley Naomi is the only starting infielder returning for the Cowgirls this season.

Second base will be covered by Purdue transfer Rachel Becker, who scored a NFCA third-team All-America nod last season after batting .429 with 17 RBIs. Gajewski said Becker will bat leadoff for OSU to start the season.

“She’s an exciting kid,” he added. “She’ll make some flashy plays.”

Alabama transfer Megan Bloodworth will take third base, with the sophomore having started 45 games and hitting seven home runs with the Crimson Tide last season.

At first base, there’s a position battle between Kansas transfer Michaela Wark, Morgyn Wynne and Claire Timm — with Gajewski giving Wark the edge.

Gajewski gives Timm the edge as a defender over Wark and Wynne, and could see Timm being used situationally.

“If something goes awry there she could be a late defensive replacement and a bat we wouldn’t go down a bunch on,” he continued. “So that would be a kid I would keep an eye on.”

Tallen Edwards is supposed to still be in high school; she’s starting

Tallen Edwards, a freshman from Southmoore, is expected to start for the Cowgirls in left field, Gajewski said.

Edwards, who turned 18 in November, is supposed to be a senior at Southmoore, but after reclassifying and taking seven classes over the summer, was able to graduate and enroll at OSU in the fall.

What she’s done here has been amazing,” Gajewski said. “She’s still got a lot of growth, she’s got a lot of growth as a young lady, we’re trying to help her each day. This is a whole new world to her.”

The 5-foot-6 Edwards is expected to start alongside Chyenne Factor and Katelynn Carwile in OSU’s outfield. Gajewski said even during Edwards’ recruitment, he knew she would be a starter for OSU.

He continued: “She’s just a badass. She can play. She’s not afraid of anything. She’s just ruthless, she’s relentless. Does she need to grow up? Yes. She’s a young kid. She’ll mature here, and she’s doing that but from day one, she wasn’t going to let me not have her in the starting lineup.”

Gajewski speaks on new stadium talks

A new stadium for Cowgirls softball has been discussed for several years. When asked for an update on it, Gajewski wouldn’t get into specifics.

“Yeah, it’s moving,” Gajewski said. “I’ve seen some things that are pretty cool I’ll just tell you that. I’ve seen some things that I’m like, ‘Woah, these are pretty big-time.’ It’s coming.

“I can’t give you a date, we don’t have a dollar for it at this point that I’m aware of, we may, I don’t know,” Gajewski said. “It’s going to be a big number, we know that of what’s being built right down south, so we know it’s going to take a big number to make it happen.”

Gajewski is referencing the University of Oklahoma, which broke ground on its new softball stadium in September 2022, with the project expected to cost $42 million and funded through direct private support.

“It’s not consuming me, we’re winning without it,” he added.