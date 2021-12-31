A look back at Oklahoma State's previous New Year's Six bowl games under Mike Gundy

A decade ago, in 2011, Oklahoma State closed a historic season with a 41-38 win over Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl. Ten years later, the Cowboys are back in the desert with a chance to close out another special season in style Saturday.
Ninth-ranked OSU meets No. 5 Notre Dame at noon inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The first meeting between the Cowboys and Fighting Irish represents OSU’s fourth Fiesta Bowl appearance dating back to its first in 1974 and extends the program’s bowl streak to 16, the sixth-longest in the nation.
Coach Mike Gundy is 10-5 all-time in bowl games. A victory over Notre Dame would give the Cowboys their second 12-win season.
Saturday’s game also marks OSU’s fifth New Year’s Six appearance under Gundy since 2005 and the program’s first since 2016. Before the Cowboys kick off in the desert, a look back at the previous four.
2010 Cotton Bowl: Ole Miss 21, OSU 7
The Cowboys went 9-3 during the regular season and reached their first New Year’s Six bowl game under Gundy’s leadership during his fifth season in charge.
The Cowboys trailed 7-0 at halftime in a low-scoring affair with Ole Miss before running back Keith Toston knotted the score in the third quarter with a jumppass touchdown to Wilson Youman.
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the span of 51 seconds were all the Rebels needed to pull out the win at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
2012 Fiesta: OSU 41, Stanford 38
The last time the Cowboys reached the Fiesta Bowl they arrived as Big 12 champions and topped Andrew Luck’s Cardinal in an overtime shootout.
Justin Blackmon caught eight passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, but OSU trailed all the way until Joseph Randle’s 4-yard rushing score tied the game 38-38 with two minutes and 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and sent the teams to overtime. The Cowboys went on to earn their first BCS bowl win on Quinn Sharp’s 22-yard field goal.
2014 Cotton Bowl: Missouri 41, OSU 31
The Cowboys returned to the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 2013 season and again fell short.
Clint Chelf’s three total touchdowns and a 100-yard receiving performance from Tracy Moore powered the OSU offense, and the Cowboys led 31-27 with five minutes and four seconds to go after Desmond Roland’s two-touchdown run. But the Tigers fi red back and reclaimed the lead less than two minutes later before Shane Ray’s 73-yard scoop-and- score sealed a double-digit Missouri victory.
2016 Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss 48, Oklahoma State 20
OSU went 10-2 during the regular season and finished tied for second in the Big 12 to seal a trip to New Orleans, but were clipped once again by Ole Miss in an ugly third consecutive loss to close the season.
Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil ran in a 2-yard touchdown in the closing moments of the second quarter to cap Ole Miss’ 34-point first half. The Cowboys trailed 41-6 at the end of the third quarter before J.W. Walsh ran in a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns at the end of the 28-point defeat.