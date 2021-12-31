A look back at Oklahoma State's previous New Year's Six bowl games under Mike Gundy

A decade ago, in 2011, Oklahoma State closed a historic season with a 41-38 win over Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl. Ten years later, the Cowboys are back in the desert with a chance to close out another special season in style Saturday.

Ninth-ranked OSU meets No. 5 Notre Dame at noon inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The first meeting between the Cowboys and Fighting Irish represents OSU’s fourth Fiesta Bowl appearance dating back to its first in 1974 and extends the program’s bowl streak to 16, the sixth-longest in the nation.

Coach Mike Gundy is 10-5 all-time in bowl games. A victory over Notre Dame would give the Cowboys their second 12-win season.

Saturday’s game also marks OSU’s fifth New Year’s Six appearance under Gundy since 2005 and the program’s first since 2016. Before the Cowboys kick off in the desert, a look back at the previous four.

2010 Cotton Bowl: Ole Miss 21, OSU 7

The Cowboys went 9-3 during the regular season and reached their first New Year’s Six bowl game under Gundy’s leadership during his fifth season in charge.