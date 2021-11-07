A look at the Oklahoma State Cowgirls: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

Oklahoma State
2020-21 record: 19-9, 13-5 Big 12
Postseason: Defeated Wake Forest 84-61, lost to eventual national champions Stanford 73-62 in second round of NCAA Tournament
Head coach: Jim Littell, 11th year
Overall record: 195-120 in 10 seasons
Key returners: G Lauren Fields, 5-9, Jr., 8.7 ppg, 3.3 apg; G, Lexy Keys, 5-7, So., 7.3 ppg, 85.4% FT; G, Neferatali Notoa, 6-0, So., 4.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg; F Taylen Collins, 6-1, So., 6.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 55.6% FG; F, Kassidy De Lapp, 6-3, Sr., 3.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 58.3% FG
Top additions: G, N’Yah Boyd, 5-6, Jr. 12.1 ppg and 4.3 rpg, 42.6% FG at North Texas in 2020-21; G, Chloe Mayer, 5-5, Jr., 18.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.6 apg in 2019-20 at Butte College
First game: 6:30 p.m., Nov. 10 vs Colorado
3-pointers
Schedule highlights: Oklahoma State opens a 12-game nonconference slate with a visit from Colorado. The Cowgirls face Missouri State, Tennessee, Auburn and Tulsa, among others, before opening Big 12 play at home against Texas Jan 2.
OSU travels to Baylor Jan. 19 and later hosts the Bears on Feb. 23. The Cowgirls head to Norman Jan. 26, then have the Sooners in Stillwater on March 2 ahead of the regular season finale at Texas on March 5.
Returning stars/potential breakouts: Missing leading scorers from a year ago in Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asbery, OSU will look to spread scoring production across its depth.
That starts with returners such as Lauren Fields and Lexi Keys, who scored 8.7 and 7.3 points per game last season and will have more asked of them this year. Taylen Collins, a preseason Big 12 honorable mention, enters her second season in Stillwater with high expectations following a freshman year in which she scored 6.6 points and pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game in 25 starts.
Transfers N’Yah Boyd and Chloe Mayer will be handed immediate opportunities, and their contributions may determine the ceiling for these Cowgirls.
Expectations: Picked for seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, OSU will look to outpace expectations as it did last season.
In order to make that happen, it will require at least a pair of Cowgirls to step up on the offensive end to replace the production hole left behind by Mack and Asberry. If OSU finds the scoring, it can be competitive once again in the top half of the Big 12 in pursuit of a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Schedule
Nov. 10: Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: at SMU, 12 p.m.
Nov. 17: Missouri State, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: at Rice, 2 p.m.
Nov. 26: x-Green Bay 3 p.m.
Nov. 27: x-Tennessee, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 5: at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Dec. 15: Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: North Texas, 1 p.m.
Dec. 28: Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 2: Texas, 2 p.m.
Jan. 5: Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12: TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29: Kansas, 1 p.m..
Feb. 5: Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: Texas, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Kansas State, 3 p.m.
Feb. 23: Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
March 2: Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: at Texas, 1 p.m.
March 10-3: Y-Big 12 Tournament, TBD
X-at South Point Shootout
Y-at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World