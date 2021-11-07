A look at the Oklahoma State Cowgirls: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Missing leading scorers from a year ago in Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asbery, OSU will look to spread scoring production across its depth.

That starts with returners such as Lauren Fields and Lexi Keys, who scored 8.7 and 7.3 points per game last season and will have more asked of them this year. Taylen Collins, a preseason Big 12 honorable mention, enters her second season in Stillwater with high expectations following a freshman year in which she scored 6.6 points and pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game in 25 starts.

Transfers N’Yah Boyd and Chloe Mayer will be handed immediate opportunities, and their contributions may determine the ceiling for these Cowgirls.

Expectations: Picked for seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, OSU will look to outpace expectations as it did last season.

In order to make that happen, it will require at least a pair of Cowgirls to step up on the offensive end to replace the production hole left behind by Mack and Asberry. If OSU finds the scoring, it can be competitive once again in the top half of the Big 12 in pursuit of a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.