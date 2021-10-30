A look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

OSU begins Big 12 competition at Texas Tech, then faces preseason Top 10 teams in Kansas, Texas and Baylor across three of its next four games.

The pair of Bedlam contests take place within a 21-day span in February, in Stillwater on Feb. 5 and Norman on Feb. 26.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Mike Boynton and Co. will be eager to prove last season’s success was due to more than No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham.

Back among a deep group of returners is third-year guard Avery Anderson, who averaged 12.2 points and made the All-Big 12 Championship Team a year ago. So is Isaac Likekele, whose 6.6 rebounds per game led all Big 12 guards in 2020-21. And the conference’s reigning top shot-blocker, Kalib Boone, remains inside for the Cowboys.

Infusions from transfers Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse will strengthen a team that brings back six players who played 20-plus minutes last season.

Expectations: To a team already loaded with length and athleticism, OSU added lengthy athletes in Thompson, Cisse, Syracuse’s Woody Newton and Texas Tech’s Tyreek Smith.