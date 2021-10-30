A look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

Oklahoma State
2020-21 record: 21-9, 11-7 Big 12
Postseason: Defeated Liberty 69-60, lost to Oregon State 80-70 in second round of NCAA Tournament
Head coach: Mike Boynton, fifth year (Overall record: 72-58)
Key returners: G Avery Anderson, 6-3, Jr., 12.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 47.5% field goals; G, Isaac Likekele, 6-5, Sr., 9.1 ppg, 6.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 44.4% 3-pointers; G, Rondel Walker, 6-4, So., 7.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 35 steals, G/F, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, 6-7, So., 9.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 51.3% field goals; F, Kalib Boone, 6-9, Jr., 9.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, led Big 12 with 48 blocked shots
Top additions: G, Bryce Thompson, 6-5, So. 4.6 PPG and 1.3 RPG at Kansas; G, Woody Newton, 6-8, So. 3.5 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 46.4% field goals and 38.9% 3-pointers at Syracuse; F, Moussa Cisse, 6-10, So., 6.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG at Memphis, named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year
First game: Nov. 9 vs UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.
3-pointers
Schedule highlights: Oklahoma State’s first test comes against N.C. State Nov. 17 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Other standout early-season games include a trip to Oral Roberts (Nov. 26) and home games with Wichita State (Dec. 1) and Xavier (Dec. 5) before the Cowboys close out a 12-game non-conference schedule with back-to-back, neutral-site meetings against Houston (Dec. 18) and USC (Dec. 21).
OSU begins Big 12 competition at Texas Tech, then faces preseason Top 10 teams in Kansas, Texas and Baylor across three of its next four games.
The pair of Bedlam contests take place within a 21-day span in February, in Stillwater on Feb. 5 and Norman on Feb. 26.
Returning stars/potential breakouts: Mike Boynton and Co. will be eager to prove last season’s success was due to more than No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham.
Back among a deep group of returners is third-year guard Avery Anderson, who averaged 12.2 points and made the All-Big 12 Championship Team a year ago. So is Isaac Likekele, whose 6.6 rebounds per game led all Big 12 guards in 2020-21. And the conference’s reigning top shot-blocker, Kalib Boone, remains inside for the Cowboys.
Infusions from transfers Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse will strengthen a team that brings back six players who played 20-plus minutes last season.
Expectations: To a team already loaded with length and athleticism, OSU added lengthy athletes in Thompson, Cisse, Syracuse’s Woody Newton and Texas Tech’s Tyreek Smith.
Those attributes will allow the Cowboys to hang with Kansas, Texas and the class of the Big 12. OSU’s ability to contend with those teams may come down to the impact Thompson and Cisse can make in their debut seasons.
Schedule:
Nov. 5: Central Oklahoma (exh.), 7 p.m.
Nov. 9: UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12: Oakland, 7 p.m.
Nov. 14: Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.
Nov. 16: x-UMASS-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Nov. 17: x-NC State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 22: Charleston, 7 p.m.
Nov. 26: at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.
Dec. 1: Wichita State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 5: Xavier, 4 p.m.
Dec. 13: Cleveland State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 18: x-Houston, 6 p.m.
Dec. 21: y-USC, 8 p.m.
Jan. 1: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Jan. 4: Kansas, 8 p.m.
Jan. 8: Texas, 1 p.m.
Jan. 11: at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Jan. 15: at Baylor, TBA
Jan. 19: TCU, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Texas, 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Florida, 3 p.m.
Feb 2: at Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 5: Oklahoma, TBA
Feb. 8: TCU, 6 p.m.
Feb. 12: West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Feb. 19: Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Feb. 12: Baylor, 8 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
March 2: at Iowa State, 6 p.m.
March 5: Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
March 9-12: z-Big 12 Tournament, TBD
w-at Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase
X-at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
y-at Paycom Center
z-at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World