 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines
0 Comments
editor's pick
A look at the 2021-22 Oklahoma State Cowboys

A look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Senior guard Isaac Likekele (left) averaged 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for Oklahoma State last season.

 DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World

Oklahoma State

2020-21 record: 21-9, 11-7 Big 12

Postseason: Defeated Liberty 69-60, lost to Oregon State 80-70 in second round of NCAA Tournament

Head coach: Mike Boynton, fifth year (Overall record: 72-58)

Key returners: G Avery Anderson, 6-3, Jr., 12.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 47.5% field goals; G, Isaac Likekele, 6-5, Sr., 9.1 ppg, 6.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 44.4% 3-pointers; G, Rondel Walker, 6-4, So., 7.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 35 steals, G/F, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, 6-7, So., 9.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 51.3% field goals; F, Kalib Boone, 6-9, Jr., 9.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, led Big 12 with 48 blocked shots

Top additions: G, Bryce Thompson, 6-5, So. 4.6 PPG and 1.3 RPG at Kansas; G, Woody Newton, 6-8, So. 3.5 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 46.4% field goals and 38.9% 3-pointers at Syracuse; F, Moussa Cisse, 6-10, So., 6.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG at Memphis, named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year

First game: Nov. 9 vs UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.

3-pointers

Schedule highlights: Oklahoma State’s first test comes against N.C. State Nov. 17 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Other standout early-season games include a trip to Oral Roberts (Nov. 26) and home games with Wichita State (Dec. 1) and Xavier (Dec. 5) before the Cowboys close out a 12-game non-conference schedule with back-to-back, neutral-site meetings against Houston (Dec. 18) and USC (Dec. 21).

OSU begins Big 12 competition at Texas Tech, then faces preseason Top 10 teams in Kansas, Texas and Baylor across three of its next four games.

The pair of Bedlam contests take place within a 21-day span in February, in Stillwater on Feb. 5 and Norman on Feb. 26.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Mike Boynton and Co. will be eager to prove last season’s success was due to more than No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham.

Back among a deep group of returners is third-year guard Avery Anderson, who averaged 12.2 points and made the All-Big 12 Championship Team a year ago. So is Isaac Likekele, whose 6.6 rebounds per game led all Big 12 guards in 2020-21. And the conference’s reigning top shot-blocker, Kalib Boone, remains inside for the Cowboys.

Infusions from transfers Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse will strengthen a team that brings back six players who played 20-plus minutes last season.

Expectations: To a team already loaded with length and athleticism, OSU added lengthy athletes in Thompson, Cisse, Syracuse’s Woody Newton and Texas Tech’s Tyreek Smith.

Those attributes will allow the Cowboys to hang with Kansas, Texas and the class of the Big 12. OSU’s ability to contend with those teams may come down to the impact Thompson and Cisse can make in their debut seasons.

Schedule:

Nov. 5: Central Oklahoma (exh.), 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: UT-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: Oakland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14: Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.

Nov. 16: x-UMASS-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Nov. 17: x-NC State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Charleston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

Dec. 1: Wichita State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5: Xavier, 4 p.m.

Dec. 13: Cleveland State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: x-Houston, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: y-USC, 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Jan. 4: Kansas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8: Texas, 1 p.m.

Jan. 11: at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Baylor, TBA

Jan. 19: TCU, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Texas, 1 p.m.

Jan. 26: Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Florida, 3 p.m.

Feb 2: at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Feb. 5: Oklahoma, TBA

Feb. 8: TCU, 6 p.m.

Feb. 12: West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Feb. 19: Kansas State, 1 p.m.

Feb. 12: Baylor, 8 p.m.

Feb. 26: at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

March 2: at Iowa State, 6 p.m.

March 5: Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

March 9-12: z-Big 12 Tournament, TBD

w-at Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase

X-at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

y-at Paycom Center

z-at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News