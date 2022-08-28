A look at Central Michigan: Five things to know about the Chippewas

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is preparing for its season opener against a Central Michigan team that has talent at its skill positions and has been a contender in the Mid-American Conference in recent seasons.

“They’re physical up front and they’re tough,” coach Mike Gundy said. “Their back is physical. He’s part of what they are. … The quarterback is athletic. They had a really good pass-rush last year. They don’t try to do too much, in my opinion.”

Here’s a closer look at the Chippewas ahead of Thursday’s game:

1. Running back Lew Nichols III is the reigning NCAA rushing leader.

Nichols, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds, led FBS in rushing yards (1,848), yards per game (142.2) and carries (341) along with all-purpose yards (2,186) and all-purpose yards per game (168.2). He also averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

“Everybody talks about the running back being a good runner,” OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason said, “but you look at 35, 40-plus catches (a year) it tells you a lot about what his skill set is.”

2. Coaching veteran Jim McElwain is in his fourth season at Central Michigan.

McElwain, 60, went 22-12 at Florda in 2015-17 and 22-15 at Colorado State in 2012-14. He previously worked under Nick Saban as the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2008-11.

“The head coach is a good offensive guy,” Gundy said. “He’s a good play-caller.”

Last season, the Chippewas tied for first in the MAC’s West Division and finished 9-3 with a win against Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

In late July, McElwain suffered a seizure and was hospitalized for several days. He has reportedly recovered fully.

3. Starting quarterback Daniel Richardson is known for a strong and accurate arm.

Richardson, a fourth-year sophomore, threw for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions while completing 60.4% of his passes last season.

His top returning target at wide receiver is Dallas Dixon, who caught 45 passes for 701 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, but incoming transfers add crucial depth to the position.

4. Underrated tight end Joel Wilson is a key playmaker.

Wilson, a former high school quarterback, is 6-4 and 250 pounds. He caught 31 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore last year and saw his role increase as the season wore on.

“The tight end is probably the next great one to come out of Central Michigan,” Mason said.

When the Cowboys hosted Central Michigan in 2016, resulting in a controversial defeat, tight end Tyler Conklin caught two touchdown passes. He is playing in the NFL for the New York Jets.

5. The defense ranked in the top 10 in multiple categories in 2021.

The Chippewas were sixth in tackles for lost yardage (105) and tied for ninth in sacks (42). Against the run, they were 18th, giving up 119.31 yards per game.

Jacques Bristol, a 300-pound force, had seven TFLs and three sacks and will again anchor the defensive line.

“The defensive front four is good,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “They’re nationally ranked in a lot of categories and that’s not lost on us, either. We want to try and slow those guys down, and we feel like if we can do that, we’ve got a chance.”

“If they get started, getting their motors revved up, it’s going to be a long day for (quarterback) Spencer (Sanders). So we need to try and minimize those guys, the front four.”