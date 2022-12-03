 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A look at bowl projections for OSU

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma State will learn Sunday where it's headed for a bowl game.

As of Saturday afternoon, the options included the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 28; the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28; and the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 27.

Here's where the Cowboys are projected:

Action Network: First Responder Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Kentucky

ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Mississippi State or Missouri

247 Sports: First Responder Bowl vs. Fresno State

The Athletic: Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky

