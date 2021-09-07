"A little bit anxious and nerve racking": Presley learning in his role as OSU's main return man

STILLWATER — Brennan Presley darts through spaces and evades defenders like a veteran, but the Oklahoma State sophomore is still learning how to be the Cowboys’ primary return man. One teachable moment came in the second quarter on Saturday night.
With nine minutes to play before halftime, Presley hauled in a punt at the 17-yard line. When he looked up, he saw few OSU blockers and five Bears defenders descending upon him with nowhere to go. Never the kind to give himself up, Presley burst into a lateral sprint from one sideline to the other and juked, dashed, spun — did everything he could to escape — until he was smothered for a 3-yard loss.
After running a whole lot and gaining very little, the former Bixby star trotted to the sideline with a lesson learned.
“This is definitely not high school,” Presley said Tuesday. “In high school I could probably make that play and skirt up and probably score. But this is not high school. They hit out there.”
While Presley caught four passes for 68 yards and looked comfortable in the passing game, OSU’s second-year speedster is still settling into his role on special teams at the college level.
Special teams is where most of Presley’s playing time came last fall, when he racked up 149 yards on seven kick returns, and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt on the four punt returns that didn’t go to Dillon Stoner.
On Saturday, on the sole kickoff Presley took past the goal line, he went for 36 yards and was a block or two away from ending in the end zone. On punts, he gained 15 yards from three returns, with Presley oozing confidence and aggression in moments like his doomed second quarter scoot even as he continues to find his way.
“I feel really comfortable,” Presley said of his role. “...when I get out there, I’m just trying to make something happen. They trust me by putting the ball in my hands, so I want to pay it back and do what I can for the team.”
Each time Presley steps up to field a kick or a punt, he downloads new information to a mental database.
He’s training himself to judge the flight of the ball; calibrating how the depth of a line-drive kick and studying the bounces of a squib, as Presley successfully did on the third-quarter kickoff that ended with his 36-yard return. In front of him, there are defensive special teams strategies to understand, blockers to watch and holes to find — all of the information interacting with Presley's inclination to simply “go”.
With every rep, he's learning what to do, and just as importantly, what not to do.
“The one time Presley ran 96 yards and ended up losing (yards), he shouldn’t have been running,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday of the second quarter return. “He should have fair-caught it. We were in a safe look. I’m not mad at him. He’s burning a lot of energy. The point is, he didn’t need to do that.”
Then there’s the part of Presley’s duties that most people never see.
With the return role tacked onto his job as a starting receiver, Presley can’t let his guard down.
“You always have to be in tune to the game,” he said.
From the sideline, Presley keeps a keen eye on the defense, watching in anticipation on third downs, waiting to see if his services will be needed.
The constant attention required takes a toll on Saturdays.
“It’s just a wave of emotions sometimes,” Presley said. “You may get nervous or happy. It’s a wave of emotion for 3-4 hours, which is a little bit anxious and nerve racking. But it’s all fun in the end.”
Standing at 5-foot-8 and 175-pounds, Presley said Tuesday he’s often been the smallest player on the field, even in high school. He’s helped by the fact that he’s also usually the fastest and shiftiest player on the field, too.
Yet as Presley found out at the end of his noble, if ill-fated return in Saturday’s second quarter, skill can only get him so far. So now, he’s working on getting his mind up to speed with his physical abilities, so opposing special teamers can’t catch up to him.