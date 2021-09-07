"A little bit anxious and nerve racking": Presley learning in his role as OSU's main return man

On Saturday, on the sole kickoff Presley took past the goal line, he went for 36 yards and was a block or two away from ending in the end zone. On punts, he gained 15 yards from three returns, with Presley oozing confidence and aggression in moments like his doomed second quarter scoot even as he continues to find his way.

“I feel really comfortable,” Presley said of his role. “...when I get out there, I’m just trying to make something happen. They trust me by putting the ball in my hands, so I want to pay it back and do what I can for the team.”

Each time Presley steps up to field a kick or a punt, he downloads new information to a mental database.

He’s training himself to judge the flight of the ball; calibrating how the depth of a line-drive kick and studying the bounces of a squib, as Presley successfully did on the third-quarter kickoff that ended with his 36-yard return. In front of him, there are defensive special teams strategies to understand, blockers to watch and holes to find — all of the information interacting with Presley's inclination to simply “go”.

With every rep, he's learning what to do, and just as importantly, what not to do.