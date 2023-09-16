Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — In the previous two meetings between South Alabama and Oklahoma State, the Cowboys outscored the Jaguars 99-20.

But on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, OSU struggled against the Sun Belt opponent, falling 33-7 in a lopsided and ugly loss to close their nonconference schedule.

Next Saturday, OSU (2-1) opens conference play on the road, traveling to Ames, Iowa, for a 3 p.m. kick against Iowa State.

Turning point

On the first play of the second quarter, Bowman dropped back on third down, launching a pass toward the South Alabama sideline. USA cornerback Marquise Robinson intercepted the pass, returning it 24 yards to set the Jaguars’ offense up in the red zone.

On the next play, running back La’Damian Webb broke a 17-yard rush to score a touchdown. It was the second touchdown in as many offensive plays, bumping South Alabama’s lead to 16-0.

They’d add another touchdown before the half, with quarterback Carter Bradley finding receiver Caullin Lacy for a 57-yard score.

Stat of the game

Saturday’s upset was the first nonconference opponent OSU’s lost to since 2016, after losing to Central Michigan on the final play of the game.

With one final Hail Mary and lateral, on a controversial final play, CMU defeated OSU in 2016.

The opposite happened Saturday, with South Alabama leading the entire game and holding OSU to 208 offensive yards.

Bonus: The loss drops Mike Gundy to 9-2 all-time against the Sun Belt Conference. The only other loss came in 2007 against Troy, where the Cowboys lost 41-23.

OSU’s best offensive play

The Cowboys’ offense struggled to find its way into South Alabama territory, but eventually broke through on a 17-play, 84-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

After making it to the USA 2-yard line, OSU faced fourth down from the goal line, pitching the ball to Jaden Nixon who used his speed to get the corner and score the Cowboys’ lone touchdown.

Pivotal moment

It wasn’t much, but it was still something nonetheless after three quarters of complete dominance on both sides from South Alabama. Nixon had just concluded a 17-play, 84-yard scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown rush. And then the defense forced a pivotal three-and-out.

Wide receiver Brennan Presley awaited the punt. But moments later, trouble ensued.

Presley muffed the punt — one that would have given the Cowboy offense the ball with 10:37 remaining in the game — giving the Jaguars the ball back.

Player of the game

South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb finished with 151 rushing yards against OSU’s defense, the most by a running back this season.

Webb broke a 65-yard touchdown run to seal the Jaguars’ win, while averaging 8.4 yards per carry Saturday.

South Alabama 33, Oklahoma St. 7

South Alabama 10 13 0 10 — 33

Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 7 — 7

First Quarter

USA—FG Guajardo 39, 6:18.

USA—Lacy 39 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 1:01.

Second Quarter

USA—La.Webb 17 run (pass failed), 14:44.

USA—Lacy 57 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 1:03.

Fourth Quarter

OKST—Nixon 2 run (Hale kick), 12:14.

USA—FG Guajardo 42, 9:04.

USA—La.Webb 65 run (Guajardo kick), 7:04.

USA OKST

First downs 19 14

Total Net Yards 395 208

Rushes-yards 47-243 29-94

Passing 152 114

Punt Returns 3-9 1-0

Kickoff Returns 1-17 2-42

Interceptions Ret. 1-24 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 16-35-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-23 4-32

Punts 5-43.8 9-42.333

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-40 7-64

Time of Possession 34:29 25:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—South Alabama, L.Webb 18-151, Bullock 18-71, Lee 6-30, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Bradley 4-(minus 7). Oklahoma St., Collins 9-31, Gundy 10-27, Nixon 5-23, Gordon 3-12, Rangel 2-1.

PASSING—South Alabama, Bradley 10-16-0-152. Oklahoma St., Gundy 9-18-0-64, Bowman 6-12-1-42, Rangel 1-5-0-8.

RECEIVING—South Alabama, Lacy 5-104, Sefcik 3-21, Ivory 1-17, Bullock 1-10. Oklahoma St., Bray 5-42, Jo.Johnson 2-25, Gordon 2-13, Nixon 2-8, Presley 2-8, Tal.Shettron 1-15, Stribling 1-3, Owens 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

