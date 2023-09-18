STILLWATER — On Friday evening, Oklahoma State Athletics inducted six members into its Hall of Honor. Featured were wide receiver Justin Blackmon, women’s golf coach Ann Pitts, golfer Rickie Fowler, soccer star Yolanda Odenyo and wrestlers Buddy Arndt and Shelby Wilson.

Against the backdrop of Gallagher-Iba Arena, inductees and their teammates shared some of their most memorable moments from OSU.

Ann Pitts’ crashed golf cart

Robin Hood wouldn’t say who was driving the golf cart. During a practice at Cedar Ridge Country Club, a golf cart being used by the OSU women’s golf program ended up crashed in a creek.

“I won’t say who was driving it, but it’s possible that her initials are A and P,” Hood said with a laugh.

It was one of the many stories shared when former OSU women’s golf players convened Thursday night for a dinner with Ann Pitts, their former coach. Pitts founded OSU’s women’s golf program in 1976. Across a 24-year tenure, Pitts won 15 conference titles and six times finished in the top-10 at the NCAA Championships.

“I was very surprised,” Pitts said. She found out about the honor at the beginning of the year, with a former player calling Pitts to inform her. “And very honored.”

Pitts coached 19 All-Americans, including Hood from 1983-87, Eva Dahllof and Val Skinner.

“I visited Arizona State, I visited LSU,” Hood said. “I visited some of the top programs in the country trying to figure out where I wanted to go, and she was just honest with me. She was real and she didn’t try to make everything perfect.

“She’s very humble, very kind. But tough, too. She kicked you in the butt when you needed it.”

Rickie Fowler’s Stillwater return

In the past week, Rickie Fowler spent time in Rome, New York City and Stillwater.

“Had a little stop at home between there,” Fowler said.

Last weekend was spent in Rome, preparing for the Ryder Cup that starts in two weeks. A detour to New York City to help Tiger Woods with the NEXUS Cup ate most of this week up.

Then, a stop in Stillwater to celebrate his honor before jetting off again.

“This is special,” he said. “Wins are great, that’s what we play for, things like this are ones that last forever.”

Fowler’s resume runs long. Five Ryder Cup teams, three Presidents Cup squads and 10 worldwide wins to name a few. His notable use of the color orange in his course wardrobe has only heightened his popularity over the years.

Like Fowler burst onto the professional scene after college, another former OSU golfer is doing something similar. Viktor Hovland recently launched into stardom, winning the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship in August.

“Viktor’s a great kid, I’ve had a lot of fun getting to know him over the years, being at school then turning pro,” Fowler said. “He’s a humble kid from Norway, so I know he’s starting to learn to adjust to the position he’s in. It’s been a quick rise and fun to watch.”

Buddy Arndt: Wrestler and war hero

At Tulsa Central High School, Buddy Arndt would complete his career undefeated, winning two state championships. He’d win two more individual titles at Oklahoma State, being one of 14 wrestlers to win the NCAA Outstanding Wrestler award.

Then, Arndt left Stillwater. He’d serve as a P-38 fighter pilot in World War II, flying over 100 combat missions over Italy. He was awarded six bronze battle stars and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Three years after stepping away from wrestling, Arndt would return, winning his third NCAA championship. He’s the only wrestler to win a title on both sides of World War II.

His family accepted the honor Friday night.

Justin Blackmon’s windmill dunk

This was the guy meant to fill Dez Bryant’s shoes, a teammate told Brandon Weeden.

During a pick-up basketball game in the Colvin Recreation Center on OSU’s campus, Weeden, then OSU’s starting quarterback, watched a redshirt freshman leap off two feet, windmill dunking a basketball with ease.

“Good lord, who’s this guy?” Weeden asked.

The answer: Justin Blackmon.

That season, Blackmon and Weeden built a rapport. In 2009, one of the first Weeden-to-Blackmon touchdowns came late in the season against Colorado, one of Weeden’s favorites.

“I threw quite a few touchdowns between here and the NFL,” Weeden said. “I still think it’s the best throw I ever made.”

Another Weeden favorite: After Blackmon fumbled out of the end zone against A&M, Weeden continued to target his receiver, finishing with 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Weeden and Blackmon would finish their careers connecting on 39 touchdowns.

“In the grand scheme of things, I never saw it escalating to what it did,” Weeden said. “But we had something special.”

Yolanda Odenyo ‘barely knew where

Oklahoma was’

Yolanda Odenyo originally was committed to North Carolina.

“To make a really long story short, the NCAA deemed me ineligible and coach (Karen) Hancock realized they had made a mistake,” Odenyo said. “Our compliance officers and our coaches worked for a good eight months to get me eligible. The NCAA came back and said yes, we did make a mistake.

“I barely knew where Oklahoma was at the time.”

Once Odenyo eventually started playing for the Cowgirls finished her OSU career with a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year, three-time All-American and finished as a finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year.

“She was the first real difference-maker. A lot of turning of the corner came with her,” Karen Hancock said.

Odenyo now coaches in the NWSL, recently moving to Orlando, Florida, to serve as assistant coach for the Orlando Pride.

Shelby Wilson’s Olympics run

Wrestling for the Cowboys, Wilson recorded a 34-2 career record, finishing second back-to-back NCAA finals.