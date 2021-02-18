A consistent inside presence could make the Cowboys a scary team during March Madness

Oklahoma State has an abundance of talented guards but sophomore Kalib Boone and freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe aren’t letting people forget about the post players.

The combined 34 points between the two of them in the 76-58 win over Iowa State Tuesday is just one of the most recent examples of how dangerous the Cowboys can be when both forwards are playing well.

OSU coach Mike Boynton put Boone and Moncrieffe on the floor together more frequently when Cade Cunningham missed a couple of games because of COVID-19 protocols. It worked for the Cowboys while Cunningham was gone and it’s continued to bode well for OSU now that Cunningham is back.

“I like it better with KB in the game,” Moncrieffe said. “I get to play the 4 a little bit more, which I feel like I’m better at. So that’s what it’s done for me. For him, I feel like when Cade went out KB had to be a little more aggressive, which got him in his groove.”

Moncrieffe and Boone have a combined average of 27 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in the last six games, where both have played at least 10 minutes. The Cowboys don’t have a lot of size in the post but that hasn’t stopped them from being aggressive in the paint on both ends of the floor.