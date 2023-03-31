STILLWATER – Nolan Schubart needed to make a decision. And quick.

Less than a year ago, Schubart – Oklahoma State’s starting leftfielder – wasn’t even planning on playing in Stillwater. A senior standout at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Michigan, Schubart was committed to play baseball less than an hour away at the University of Michigan.

Then, UM coach Erik Bakich took a job at Clemson.

At the 6-foot-5 Schubart was entering the final week of the high school postseason. After being a longtime commit to the Wolverines, he opened his recruitment back up.

In 14 days, Schubart went from being committed to a school that was an hour southwest of his high school to signing with one 15 hours away.

Schubart, a top 100 prospect according to Perfect Game, was headed to Stillwater, a large factor being a relationship with No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick, Jackson Holliday.

“Playing with him and all the summer stuff, I had a little bit of contact with him and Matt (Holliday) but I always thought about possibly coming here for a visit,” Schubart said.

By July, Schubart donned orange and black.

“He was a perfect fit from a standpoint of what he was looking for, what we were looking for, so that matched up really well,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.

And in those nine months since, including a strong performance in the Cowboys’ fall schedule, the true freshman has become a catalyst for OSU’s offense, leading in multiple hitting categories.

In a 5-3 series-opening loss to Texas on Friday at O’Brate Stadium, Schubart went 1-for-3, scored a run and extended his on-base streak to 17 games and his hit-streak to five, both team-highs.

Those 17-straight games leads to a 1.315 on-base plus slugging percentage, a stat he all leads OSU in.

“I’m just staying true to my routine each and every day,” Schubart said. “If that’s walking or whatever to help get on base to help the team win.”

The numbers continue. Schubart has played in all 27 games for OSU this season, leading all hitters in batting average (.400), RBIs (31) and is in a four-way tie atop OSU’s home run leaderboard with eight.

He’s one of only four Cowboys to have recorded 5-plus RBIs in a single game, too.

All of that, and the 18-year-old’s production hasn’t surprised Holliday.

“He played really well in the fall, so yes, I saw things in the fall that you go, ‘This is a different breed of cat right here,’” Holliday said. “This is not your classic freshman. This is a guy that stands in the batter’s box and looks like a grown up.

“All those things showed up real fast.”

Holliday admits, Schubart isn’t the typical freshman. He doesn’t get easily distracted nor too sped up in life. There are parallels there to how Schubart operates inside the batter’s box.

“His maturity stands out, his bat-to-ball talent is very high, and if you’ve had a chance to see him in-person and see some of the games where the ball goes…it’s been fun to watch.”