STILLWATER — The doctor didn’t even need to take the MRI on Avery Anderson’s wrist. He knew it was broken.

Anderson — Oklahoma State’s starting guard — had dealt with the injury on his left wrist up to that point. After initially hurting it against Texas on Jan. 7, Anderson spent the next month playing through the pain.

The initial MRIs came back clear, so Anderson played through it with a brace wrapped around his wrist. Then, against Oklahoma on Feb. 1, the issues got worse. Another examination and the worst outcome was given to Anderson.

He was going to need surgery.

“I tried to hold it in, I didn’t think I was going to cry,” Anderson said in his first interview since undergoing surgery. “But I had ended up crying a little bit and called my parents, told them.”

Anderson underwent successful surgery Feb. 8, even returning to Stillwater in time later that day to watch OSU defeat Texas Tech. Now, ahead of OSU's final home game against Baylor on Monday at 8 p.m., instead of a brace, Anderson brandishes a cast.

“That whole week it was just rough,” Anderson said. “Like going into the TCU game, I wanted to play that game so bad because it was against Mike Miles.”

But like Anderson, Miles — TCU’s star guard who at the time dealt with a hyperextended knee — wouldn’t play in that Feb. 4 game either. And while Miles would return two weeks later, helping the Horned Frogs score 100 points on the Cowboys, Anderson’s return to the court this season seems unlikely.

Anderson’s timetable to return is undetermined. He remains optimistic about returning this season, saying the best chances are if the Cowboys make it to the NCAA Tournament.

But those tournament aspirations remain in question.

To start without Anderson, OSU (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) rattled off three-straight wins, including victories against ranked TCU and Iowa State. But entering the final week of the regular season, the Cowboys have crumbled, dropping their last four games and sliding down to No. 7 in the Big 12 standings.

“It’s very tough,” Anderson said of watching the losing streak. “I feel like I could be out there helping them on both ends of the court. But, I’m just trying to keep a positive energy. We can still accomplish all the goals, we’ve just got to come together and get it done.”

Anderson could be helping on the court. With his absence, the Cowboys lost a key offensive contributor and their best on-ball defender.

Asked recently if Anderson’s absence factors into OSU’s sudden regression in defense, OSU coach Mike Boynton said it factors in, but the team needs to learn to play without.

“We don’t have anybody like Avery,” Boynton said after announcing Anderson’s injury on Feb. 6. “Nobody is as dynamic with the ball, and nobody has the fast-twitch athleticism that he has.”

In learning to play without Anderson, the Cowboys have leaned on guard Caleb Asberry to fill in, with the Texas State transfer averaging 11.8 points in the seven games without Anderson. Asberry started every game in Anderson’s absence, averaging 31 minutes a game.

“No,” Asberry said when asked if it was intimidating stepping in for Anderson. “I just knew just to be myself and not overthink and that’s kind of what the coaches told me. Like, don’t try to be him, be you.”

Confidence isn’t something Asberry lacks. After spending four seasons at Texas State, the 6-foot-3 guard entered the transfer portal and landed on OSU. But the upgrade to a tougher basketball conference didn’t faze Asberry.

And now a starter, he doesn’t shy away from it.

“Even as a kid, I never wanted to lose, like I always played up with my older brother (Chris) and he’s like almost in his 40s,” Asberry said with a laugh.

And of those coaches Asberry leans on, one of them technically isn’t a coach. It’s Anderson. With two games remaining, a conference tournament and a postseason bid, Anderson’s role has changed.

He’s become a player-coach.

Anderson sits behind the bench, offering advice to his teammates and helping keep the energy high.

He laughs, talking about seeing some of the things Boynton and the coaching staff would harp on him about in a different light. But, in the final portion of the season, Anderson understands how important his role is.

They need my voice, so that’s all I’m trying to do,” he said. “Give to them as they finish it up.”

Baylor at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Radio: ESPN, KTSB-1170

Records: BU 21-8, 10-6; OSU 16-13, 7-9

Last meeting: On Jan. 14, 2023, Baylor won 74-58 in Waco, Texas.

All-time series: OSU leads 57-35.