"A big plus": Sterling's surprise return boosts OSU's already-dominant defense

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State considered Tre Sterling's 2021 season over when he underwent right hand surgery in September. Now, in the middle of November, the Cowboys' redshirt senior safety is back on the field.
Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse didn’t see it coming. Fellow safety Tanner McCalister is surprised, too. And no one inside Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night could have expected to see Sterling in uniform for the first time since Week 2 before OSU’s 63-17 victory over TCU.
“Tre loves football, as you can see when he plays,” McCalister said Tuesday. “So I figured if he could come back, he would. Him coming back helps us a lot and gives us a security blanket.”
Sterling did not feature in the Cowboys’ 46-point win. But the two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention did practice for the first time in nearly two months last Tuesday and on Saturday suited up and took part in warmups.
Sidelined for ninth-ranked OSU’s last eight games, Sterling’s pregame appearance marked the latest steps toward him rejoining what has become the conference’s top secondary in his absence.
"It's a boost to our defense having him back,” Bernard-Converse said.
The prospect of Sterling — who led OSU with 12.0 tackles for loss in 2020 — returning this fall seemed out of the question two months ago. Gundy deemed his season over after an injury kept Sterling from traveling to Boise State in Week 3.
“Tre is done for the year,” Gundy said on Sept. 18.
Sterling underwent surgery on his right hand less than two weeks later.
“I wish I could be playing this season but God has other plans for me,” he wrote on Twitter.
Two games into November, Sterling is back sooner than predicted in the closing stages of a recovery Gundy called it "very unusual." Sterling still needs to regain his game-shape, but he is cleared to return to play with a half-cast protecting the surgically repaired hand.
"He's involved with hand specialists," Gundy said. "Guys that are best at what they do. And they say he's fine. He can play now."
Things have changed on the Cowboys' defense since Sterling last played against Tulsa on Sept. 11.
Entering Week 12, OSU ranks third in the nation in total defense. Its 37 sacks are second in the country, and the Cowboys allow fewer third-down conversions than all but one other FBS defense. Over the last 12 quarters, Jim Knowles’ group has given up just one touchdown.
Now that defense is about to regain one of its most seasoned backs for the final two games of the regular season.
“He's continuing to get healthy,” McCalister said. “I think this week you'll probably see some of him hopefully because he's getting healthier."
Another development in Sterling's absence? Jason Taylor II emerged as a reliable playmaker in his place. The redshirt junior's 30 tackles rank fourth among OSU defenders, and he's become a turnover-producer with interceptions against Texas and Kansas and a forced fumble at West Virginia.
Now healthy and set to return, Sterling brings depth and experience to the back end of defense that's at the top of the Big 12 by almost every statistical measure already,
"He's such a heady player," Knowles said. "He has great leadership. So having him around is a big plus...if we can get him back with his game legs under him, he'll help us down the stretch."