"A big plus": Sterling's surprise return boosts OSU's already-dominant defense

“Tre is done for the year,” Gundy said on Sept. 18.

Sterling underwent surgery on his right hand less than two weeks later.

“I wish I could be playing this season but God has other plans for me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Two games into November, Sterling is back sooner than predicted in the closing stages of a recovery Gundy called it "very unusual." Sterling still needs to regain his game-shape, but he is cleared to return to play with a half-cast protecting the surgically repaired hand.

"He's involved with hand specialists," Gundy said. "Guys that are best at what they do. And they say he's fine. He can play now."

Things have changed on the Cowboys' defense since Sterling last played against Tulsa on Sept. 11.

Entering Week 12, OSU ranks third in the nation in total defense. Its 37 sacks are second in the country, and the Cowboys allow fewer third-down conversions than all but one other FBS defense. Over the last 12 quarters, Jim Knowles’ group has given up just one touchdown.

Now that defense is about to regain one of its most seasoned backs for the final two games of the regular season.