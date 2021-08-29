$700 in gift cards to the winners of Albert G's Out Pick The Picker Contest

It’s time for Albert G’s Out Pick The Picker Contest, where you pick games each week this football season and the top three overall winners get a $500, $150, and $50 gift card.

Each week this season, you will pick the winners of 12 football games, a mix of college and NFL games. The list of games is published by Monday at noon, and you have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesdays to get your picks in. Then, each Thursday online and in print, you can read The Picker’s column to see his picks and commentary.