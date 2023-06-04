STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton secured the Cowboys' fourth transfer portal addition on Sunday morning, earning a commitment from 7-foot center Isaiah Miranda, who left NC State after one season.

Miranda's stay with the Wolfpack was brief. After reclassifying and graduating early, Miranda arriving in Raleigh, North Carolina, midseason and did not seeing any game action.

He entered the transfer portal on May 9. Miranda also declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, a move many college players have done recently.

After withdrawing his name before the deadline, Miranda was heavily recruited in the transfer portal, drawing interest from programs like Kentucky, Alabama and others.

The Cowboys pursued Miranda heavily out of Southern California Academy, offering him in July 2021. Miranda was tabbed a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 55 overall prospect in the ESPN Top 100 for his recruiting cycle.

How does Miranda impact OSU's frontcourt?

With forwards Moussa Cisse, Kalib Boone and Tyreek Smith all deciding to hit the transfer portal this offseason, an overhaul of OSU's frontcourt was inveitable.

Miranda's the latest forward brought in by Boynton's staff, joining Jacksonville transfer Mike Marsh, who remains the most experienced forward in the Cowboys' frontcourt.

Miranda will join talented forward Brandon Garrison, a McDonald's All-American out of Del City, as well as a handful of other forwards signed in the 2023 cycle.

With a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 9-foot-4 standing reach, Miranda will be an asset likely to see action next season. Same with Garrison, making OSU's forward group talented, but still inexperienced.

What roster spots remain?

Miranda's addition brings OSU's current roster to 12 scholarship players, meaning Boynton needs to make a decision.

The Cowboys can opt to burn the final scholarship reduction from NCAA sanctions imposed in 2021, officially bringing an end to the situation, or add another player before using the final scholarship reduction in 2024.

Currently, six guards are on roster, built around fifth-year John Michael Wright, transfer Jarius Hicklen, senior Bryce Thompson, sophomore Quion Williams and freshman Jamyron Keller. All four walk-ons are guards.

Forwards consist of Marsh, Miranda, Garrison, Eric Dailey Jr., Justin McBride and Connor Dow.