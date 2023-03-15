STILLWATER — It’s a rare situation for Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls have themselves a week off. No games for seven days. They last played in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday. They won’t play again until a week later in the NCAA Tournament.

It gives time for OSU (21-11) to reassess where the team is at. With the off week comes some time revisit some lingering issues.

“Just our execution, details, little things within our offense,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “I feel like we’ve gotten away from running in transition the way we were early on this season.”

It also gives the Cowgirls a little extra time to scout a new opponent. The Miami Hurricanes will serve as OSU’s first opponent in the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, with the Cowgirls playing Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana.

“It’s a very evenly matched team for us,” Hoyt said. “Statistically, they’re really, really good at rebounding the ball, they’re going to be physical.”

The Hurricanes (19-12) average 38.2 rebounds, led by forward Destiny Harden grabbing six a game. Miami’s strong on the offensive glass, pulling down 13 boards a game. It helps fuel part of its offense, and results in Harden averaging double-digit points.

Her 12 points a game rank second on the team, behind only senior guard Haley Cavinder, leading the way with 12.6. Cavinder also leads the Hurricanes in 3-point shooting, averaging 40% from beyond the arc.

Both Harden and Cavinder were named to the All-ACC second team two weeks ago.

“We feel like we’ve got opportunities to really score it and the way that they play their defense, they give up a lot of threes, which is great for us,” Hoyt said.

It’s why Hoyt mentioned the offensive tuning the Cowgirls were working on this week. The Hurricanes allow opponents to shoot 31.7% from 3-point range this season, scoring roughly six threes a game. The Cowgirls as a team shoot 36.6% from three, averaging eight a game.

Three Cowgirls shoot above 36% from three, with forward Lior Garzon leading all, followed shortly behind by Anna Gret Asi and Naomie Alnatas.

“They’ve got two really good players that we’re going to have to focus on defensively,” Hoyt continued. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to take care of the basketball and rebound.”