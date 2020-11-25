 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 p.m. today: OSU's Cade Cunningham makes his college debut on ESPN

3 p.m. today: OSU's Cade Cunningham makes his college debut on ESPN

{{featured_button_text}}
Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham said his brother being on the OSU staff made his college decision almost a no brainer, but he added there were other things he liked about OSU. AP file

 Gregory Payan, AP file

Oklahoma State basketball fans will finally get to see the country’s top-ranked freshman, Cade Cunningham, take the court on ESPN when the Cowboys play at UT Arlington at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Cunningham headlined a top-10 recruiting class for OSU and will be the highest-ranked prospect to ever compete in an OSU uniform. The season opener is a home going for the Arlington native who is entering this year as a preseason All-American who many expect to be a No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

There is no doubt that OSU fans will enjoy watching Cunningham play. Head coach Mike Boynton said his job is to make sure Cunningham is also enjoying the process.

“The first thing that I’ve got to make sure Cade Cunningham does is he’s got to have fun,” Boynton said. “He’s got to enjoy this. With that comes a lot of expectations in a good way but it can feel pressured. He just turned 19 in September.”

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News