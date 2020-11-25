3 p.m. today: OSU's Cade Cunningham makes his college debut on ESPN

Oklahoma State basketball fans will finally get to see the country’s top-ranked freshman, Cade Cunningham, take the court on ESPN when the Cowboys play at UT Arlington at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Cunningham headlined a top-10 recruiting class for OSU and will be the highest-ranked prospect to ever compete in an OSU uniform. The season opener is a home going for the Arlington native who is entering this year as a preseason All-American who many expect to be a No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

There is no doubt that OSU fans will enjoy watching Cunningham play. Head coach Mike Boynton said his job is to make sure Cunningham is also enjoying the process.

“The first thing that I’ve got to make sure Cade Cunningham does is he’s got to have fun,” Boynton said. “He’s got to enjoy this. With that comes a lot of expectations in a good way but it can feel pressured. He just turned 19 in September.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.