Position analysis
Quarterbacks
OSU currently is embarking on its first quarterback battle since 2019. OSU can go experienced with Alan Bowman, a sixth-year senior transfer from Michigan who hasn’t started in two years, or go young with either Garret Rangel or Gunnar Gundy.
Running backs
The Cowboys returned two running backs from last season in talented sophomore Ollie Gordon and redshirt sophomore Jaden Nixon. After starting running back Dominic Richardson transferred to Baylor, OSU replaced his spot with Elijah Collins, a sixth-year senior from Michigan State. Last season marked one of the worst rushing campaigns for OSU under Gundy, but reshaped run blocking schemes hope to help the group.
Wide receivers
People are also reading…
OSU will be without four of its top five receivers from last season. Braydon Johnson exhausted his eligibility and three underclassmen opted for new opportunities in the portal. Senior Brennan Presley returns to guide a younger group, but the additions of Washington State transfer De’Zhaun Stribling and George Fox’s Leon Johnson III create an interesting fold in the room’s composition. After a strong rookie season, Jaden Bray is fully healthy, too.
Tight ends
After almost a decade of using Cowboy backs – a hybrid position combining tight ends and fullbacks – OSU opted to return to traditional roles. With the change, tight ends coach Jason McEndoo constructed the position in the transfer portal, signing UMass transfer Josiah Johnson and California’s (Pa.) Ian Edenfield to spearhead the group. Former Pawhuska star Bryce Drummond also joins the unit as a preferred walk-on.
Offensive line
The 2022 season was marred with injuries and no position was hit harder than the offensive line. Across the 13 games last season, the Cowboys used seven different starting lineups on the offensive line, with the majority coming in the final eight games. The unit went relatively unscathed in the portal this season – losing Eli Russ and Caleb Etienne while adding Dalton Cooper – but cohesion for a veteran group will be needed this season.
Defensive line
The Bryan Nardo era in Stillwater will primarily employs a three defensive linemen scheme, prioritizing larger bodies to devour double teams. In the portal, OSU scored Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow (6-5, 283) to likely pair with Kody Walterscheid (6-6, 281). At nose guard, the Cowboys suddenly have a mountain of depth with the scheme changes, and transfer Justin Kirkland has grabbed attention
Linebackers
The biggest change to OSU’s linebacker composition comes with Collin Oliver shifting back. Justin Wright, a veteran middle linebacker from Tulsa, transferred into the program and the pair will likely be complimented by either the likes of Xavier Benson, Nickolas Martin or Jeff Roberson.
Defensive backs
Safety Kendal Daniels highlights the group of returning defensive backs after earning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors last season. Paired with senior cornerback Korie Black, the Cowboys possess formidable pieces in the secondary. But 2023’s campaign will rely on younger, less experienced players. Safeties Lyrik Rawls and Trey Rucker could earn meaningful minutes. Cornerback Cam Smith showed potential last season. How it all fits together remains the question.
Special teams
The Cowboys’ ever-reliable trio of special team assets moved on this offseason. Punter Tom Hutton retired, long snapper Matt Hembrough signed with the Arizona Cardinals and kicker Tanner Brown joined the Los Angeles Rams. OSU likely will revert back to Alex Hale for placekicking duties, a reliable option before a season-ending injury, and Logan Ward remains the most experience punter. But, if OSU wants to continue the Australian tradition, the option of Hudson Kaak is there.
Three key returners
S Kendal Daniels: Daniels started only five games last season, but the redshirt sophomore showed potential and production. His 73 tackles ranked fourth on OSU’s defense last season.
WR Brennan Presley: Presley led the Cowboys in receptions (67) and yards (813) last season. With a retooled receiving corps, the ever-reliable option will be vital for a new QB.
LB Collin Oliver: Even with the position change, Oliver’s presence is crucial as Bryan Nardo implements his new scheme. His five sacks led all OSU pass rushers last season.
Coaching staff
Mike Gundy: head coach, 19th year, $7.5 million
Joe Bob Clements: co-defensive coordinator/linebackers, 11th year, $600,000
Charlie Dickey: offensive line, fifth year, $600,000
Tim Duffie: defensive passing game coordinator/corners, 11th year, $550,000
Kasey Dunn: associate head coach/offensive coordinator, receivers, 13th year, $900,000
Dan Hammerschmidt: safeties, ninth year, $450,000
Jason McEndoo: tight ends/fullbacks, ninth year, $425,000
Bryan Nardo: defensive coordinator, first year, $650,000
Tim Rattay: quarterbacks, fourth year, $400,000
Greg Richmond: defensive line, seventh year, $350,000
John Wozniak: running backs, seventh year, $425,000
Rob Glass: strength and conditioning, 19th year, $1 million
By the numbers
4: New conference opponents on OSU’s schedule. The Cowboys are one of two Big 12 programs playing all four of the new conference schools (BYU, UCF, Houston, Cincinnati).
3.4: Average yards per rush in 2022. The Cowboys’ rushing performance finished its worst under Mike Gundy last season, an aspect OSU aims to improve with reinvented blocking schemes.
20: Starters lost this offseason. Between the NFL Draft, exhausted eligibility and the transfer portal, the Cowboys subtracted a healthy amount of experience.
115: OSU’s final ranking in total defense. The program surrendered 435.7 yards per game in Derek Mason’s lone year as defensive coordinator, a number new DC Bryan Nardo will need to turn around.
Rail
Broadcast: 1170 AM/106.9 FM
Coaches TV show: Noon on Wednesdays of game week, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and OSU Max.
Radio show: Mondays from 6-7 p.m. on 1170 AM/106.9 FM
Ticket information: 877-255-4678; okstate.com/tickets
2023 schedule
vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN+
OSU debuts a new-look squad against a Central Arkansas team that finished 5-6 last season.
at Arizona State
Sept. 9, 9:30 p.m., FS1
OSU handily defeated the Sun Devils last year, but with a new coach and more than 30 new transfers in Tempe, how will OSU fare?
vs. South Alabama
Sept. 16, 6 p.m., ESPN+
The Jaguars posted double-digits wins for the program in last season, returning all but three starters from the team.
at Iowa State
Sept. 23, TBD
The Cowboys open conference play against the Cyclones, a team embroiled in roster management due to an ongoing illegal gambling investigation.
vs. Kansas State
Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
The reigning Big 12 champs come to Stillwater for a Friday night game a year after routing the Cowboys.
vs. Kansas
Oct. 14, TBD
OSU will host the conference’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Jalon Daniels and preseason All-Big 12 running back Devin Neal.
at West Virginia
Oct. 21, TBD
OSU won seven of the past eight but will look to avenge its 2022 regular-season finale loss to the Mountaineers.
vs. Cincinnati
Oct. 28, TBD
The Cowboys get their first taste of a new conference member while celebrating homecoming.
vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 4, TBD
The final conference Bedlam football game will be at Boone Pickens Stadium.
at UCF
Nov. 11, TBD
The Cowboys play their first game in Florida since the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.
at Houston
Nov. 18, TBD
OSU faces former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who rejoins the conference as the Cougars’ head coach.
vs. BYU
Nov. 25, TBD
This is their first regular-season meeting.
2022 results
(7-6, 4-5 in Big 12)
Central Michigan, W, 58-44
Arizona State, W, 34-17
Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W, 63-7
Baylor, W, 36-25
Texas Tech, W, 41-31
TCU, L, 43-40
Texas, W, 41-34
Kansas State, L, 48-0
Kansas, L, 37-16
Iowa State, W, 20-14
Oklahoma, L, 28-13
West Virginia, L, 24-19
Wisconsin, L, 24-17