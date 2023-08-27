Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Position analysis

Quarterbacks

OSU currently is embarking on its first quarterback battle since 2019. OSU can go experienced with Alan Bowman, a sixth-year senior transfer from Michigan who hasn’t started in two years, or go young with either Garret Rangel or Gunnar Gundy.

Running backs

The Cowboys returned two running backs from last season in talented sophomore Ollie Gordon and redshirt sophomore Jaden Nixon. After starting running back Dominic Richardson transferred to Baylor, OSU replaced his spot with Elijah Collins, a sixth-year senior from Michigan State. Last season marked one of the worst rushing campaigns for OSU under Gundy, but reshaped run blocking schemes hope to help the group.

Wide receivers

OSU will be without four of its top five receivers from last season. Braydon Johnson exhausted his eligibility and three underclassmen opted for new opportunities in the portal. Senior Brennan Presley returns to guide a younger group, but the additions of Washington State transfer De’Zhaun Stribling and George Fox’s Leon Johnson III create an interesting fold in the room’s composition. After a strong rookie season, Jaden Bray is fully healthy, too.

Tight ends

After almost a decade of using Cowboy backs – a hybrid position combining tight ends and fullbacks – OSU opted to return to traditional roles. With the change, tight ends coach Jason McEndoo constructed the position in the transfer portal, signing UMass transfer Josiah Johnson and California’s (Pa.) Ian Edenfield to spearhead the group. Former Pawhuska star Bryce Drummond also joins the unit as a preferred walk-on.

Offensive line

The 2022 season was marred with injuries and no position was hit harder than the offensive line. Across the 13 games last season, the Cowboys used seven different starting lineups on the offensive line, with the majority coming in the final eight games. The unit went relatively unscathed in the portal this season – losing Eli Russ and Caleb Etienne while adding Dalton Cooper – but cohesion for a veteran group will be needed this season.

Defensive line

The Bryan Nardo era in Stillwater will primarily employs a three defensive linemen scheme, prioritizing larger bodies to devour double teams. In the portal, OSU scored Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow (6-5, 283) to likely pair with Kody Walterscheid (6-6, 281). At nose guard, the Cowboys suddenly have a mountain of depth with the scheme changes, and transfer Justin Kirkland has grabbed attention

Linebackers

The biggest change to OSU’s linebacker composition comes with Collin Oliver shifting back. Justin Wright, a veteran middle linebacker from Tulsa, transferred into the program and the pair will likely be complimented by either the likes of Xavier Benson, Nickolas Martin or Jeff Roberson.

Defensive backs

Safety Kendal Daniels highlights the group of returning defensive backs after earning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors last season. Paired with senior cornerback Korie Black, the Cowboys possess formidable pieces in the secondary. But 2023’s campaign will rely on younger, less experienced players. Safeties Lyrik Rawls and Trey Rucker could earn meaningful minutes. Cornerback Cam Smith showed potential last season. How it all fits together remains the question.

Special teams

The Cowboys’ ever-reliable trio of special team assets moved on this offseason. Punter Tom Hutton retired, long snapper Matt Hembrough signed with the Arizona Cardinals and kicker Tanner Brown joined the Los Angeles Rams. OSU likely will revert back to Alex Hale for placekicking duties, a reliable option before a season-ending injury, and Logan Ward remains the most experience punter. But, if OSU wants to continue the Australian tradition, the option of Hudson Kaak is there.

Three key returners

S Kendal Daniels: Daniels started only five games last season, but the redshirt sophomore showed potential and production. His 73 tackles ranked fourth on OSU’s defense last season.

WR Brennan Presley: Presley led the Cowboys in receptions (67) and yards (813) last season. With a retooled receiving corps, the ever-reliable option will be vital for a new QB.

LB Collin Oliver: Even with the position change, Oliver’s presence is crucial as Bryan Nardo implements his new scheme. His five sacks led all OSU pass rushers last season.

Coaching staff

Mike Gundy: head coach, 19th year, $7.5 million

Joe Bob Clements: co-defensive coordinator/linebackers, 11th year, $600,000

Charlie Dickey: offensive line, fifth year, $600,000

Tim Duffie: defensive passing game coordinator/corners, 11th year, $550,000

Kasey Dunn: associate head coach/offensive coordinator, receivers, 13th year, $900,000

Dan Hammerschmidt: safeties, ninth year, $450,000

Jason McEndoo: tight ends/fullbacks, ninth year, $425,000

Bryan Nardo: defensive coordinator, first year, $650,000

Tim Rattay: quarterbacks, fourth year, $400,000

Greg Richmond: defensive line, seventh year, $350,000

John Wozniak: running backs, seventh year, $425,000

Rob Glass: strength and conditioning, 19th year, $1 million

By the numbers

4: New conference opponents on OSU’s schedule. The Cowboys are one of two Big 12 programs playing all four of the new conference schools (BYU, UCF, Houston, Cincinnati).

3.4: Average yards per rush in 2022. The Cowboys’ rushing performance finished its worst under Mike Gundy last season, an aspect OSU aims to improve with reinvented blocking schemes.

20: Starters lost this offseason. Between the NFL Draft, exhausted eligibility and the transfer portal, the Cowboys subtracted a healthy amount of experience.

115: OSU’s final ranking in total defense. The program surrendered 435.7 yards per game in Derek Mason’s lone year as defensive coordinator, a number new DC Bryan Nardo will need to turn around.

Rail

Broadcast: 1170 AM/106.9 FM

Coaches TV show: Noon on Wednesdays of game week, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and OSU Max.

Radio show: Mondays from 6-7 p.m. on 1170 AM/106.9 FM

2023 schedule

vs. Central Arkansas

Sept. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN+

OSU debuts a new-look squad against a Central Arkansas team that finished 5-6 last season.

at Arizona State

Sept. 9, 9:30 p.m., FS1

OSU handily defeated the Sun Devils last year, but with a new coach and more than 30 new transfers in Tempe, how will OSU fare?

vs. South Alabama

Sept. 16, 6 p.m., ESPN+

The Jaguars posted double-digits wins for the program in last season, returning all but three starters from the team.

at Iowa State

Sept. 23, TBD

The Cowboys open conference play against the Cyclones, a team embroiled in roster management due to an ongoing illegal gambling investigation.

vs. Kansas State

Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

The reigning Big 12 champs come to Stillwater for a Friday night game a year after routing the Cowboys.

vs. Kansas

Oct. 14, TBD

OSU will host the conference’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Jalon Daniels and preseason All-Big 12 running back Devin Neal.

at West Virginia

Oct. 21, TBD

OSU won seven of the past eight but will look to avenge its 2022 regular-season finale loss to the Mountaineers.

vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 28, TBD

The Cowboys get their first taste of a new conference member while celebrating homecoming.

vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 4, TBD

The final conference Bedlam football game will be at Boone Pickens Stadium.

at UCF

Nov. 11, TBD

The Cowboys play their first game in Florida since the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

at Houston

Nov. 18, TBD

OSU faces former offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who rejoins the conference as the Cougars’ head coach.

vs. BYU

Nov. 25, TBD

This is their first regular-season meeting.

2022 results

(7-6, 4-5 in Big 12)

Central Michigan, W, 58-44

Arizona State, W, 34-17

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W, 63-7

Baylor, W, 36-25

Texas Tech, W, 41-31

TCU, L, 43-40

Texas, W, 41-34

Kansas State, L, 48-0

Kansas, L, 37-16

Iowa State, W, 20-14

Oklahoma, L, 28-13

West Virginia, L, 24-19

Wisconsin, L, 24-17